BestPrice Travel Introduces Flexible Group Tours, Changing the Way Australians Explore Vietnam

SYDNEY, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BestPrice Travel is transforming the Vietnam travel experience for Australians with its Flexible Group Tours, combining affordability with personalization. This innovative model breaks away from rigid itineraries, allowing travelers to explore Vietnam’s vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes without overspending.

As international travel rebounds, Vietnam is becoming a top choice for Australian adventurers. More travelers seek budget-friendly yet tailored experiences, and Flexible Group Tours answer that need—offering curated itineraries with the freedom of solo travel while sharing costs with like-minded explorers.



Flexible group travel is best for those who enjoy social travel with a personalized touch.

The Rise of Personalized Travel

According to a Skyscanner Travel Report, 71% of Australians now prefer customized itineraries over traditional group tours, signaling a shift toward more immersive, cost-effective travel. Vietnam is an ideal destination for this trend, offering rich cultural experiences, diverse landscapes, and great value for money.

Hien Kim, General Manager at BestPrice Travel, highlights this shift:

"Australians are our largest market, and we’ve seen a growing demand for personalized experiences. However, fully private tours can be expensive. That’s why we launched Flexible Group Tours—to make customized travel more affordable."

Since their launch, these tours have gained rapid popularity, with over 2,000 bookings in 2024 alone.

Why Aussies Are Choosing Flexible Group Tours

More Travel, Less Cost

By sharing transport, accommodations, and some activities, travelers can save significantly while still customizing parts of their journey. These savings can go toward luxury upgrades, fine dining, or extra excursions.

"It was the perfect choice! I visited 10 cities in 14 days for just AUD 900. We shared transport and hotels but still had personal time to explore," said Dory Wilson, a traveler from Melbourne.

Explore Your Own Way

Flexible Group Tours blend guided experiences with free time. Travelers can join group activities like kayaking in Halong Bay or a sampan ride in the Mekong Delta, then break away to hike Sapa’s rice terraces or discover hidden alleyways in Ho Chi Minh City.

"My trip to Vietnam was incredible! I got to enjoy both group and solo activities, all arranged to my preferences," shared Aaron Jones, a recent traveler with BestPrice Travel.

A Social Travel Experience

These tours are also great for meeting fellow travelers. Whether sharing a bowl of Pho, trekking through remote villages, or browsing night markets, the group dynamic creates meaningful social connections—without sacrificing personal freedom.

It’s no surprise that more Aussies are increasingly drawn to this type of travel, giving the best of both worlds: personal freedom and social connection.

A Travel Trend on the Rise

The growing popularity of Flexible Group Tours has been well-received. BestPrice Travel and similar agencies have received TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award, reflecting high customer satisfaction.

With more direct flights between Australia and Vietnam and increasing demand for personalized, budget-friendly travel, this model is set to expand.

Travel agencies are expanding offerings with unique local experiences, such as:

Ha Giang motorbike loops

Eco-lodges in the Mekong Delta

Culinary tours featuring Vietnam’s diverse food culture

The Future of Vietnam Travel

Flexible Group Tours are reshaping how Australians explore Vietnam, offering a perfect mix of affordability, personalization, and social experiences. As more Aussies look for budget-friendly yet flexible options, this model is becoming a game-changer.

For those planning to visit Vietnam, these tours offer the fullest travel experience that fits your lifestyle.

