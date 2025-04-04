ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-04-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 8.470 5.22% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 7.320 -16.72% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 21.130 4.14% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.285 -13.76% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.150 3.45% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.365 -12.22% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.310 3.39% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 26.440 -12.01% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 31.130 3.39% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 12.340 -11.67% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 4.000 3.09% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 12.230 -11.38% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 30.220 3.00% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 1.680 -11.35% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.300 2.68% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.330 -11.02% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 26.600 2.50% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.245 -10.75% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.010 2.38% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.580 -10.42% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.260 2.19% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.170 -10.38% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 18.850 2.17% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 18.950 -9.89% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.470 2.07% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.370 -9.89% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.640 1.93% 360 – LIFE360 INC 18.010 -9.81% RGN – REGION GROUP 2.190 1.86% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.360 -9.73% APA – APA GROUP 8.060 1.77% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.235 -9.62% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.060 1.75% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 5.950 -9.44% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 2.170 1.40% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 15.460 -9.38% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.280 1.33% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 25.350 -9.37% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 4.880 1.24% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 20.430 -9.12%

