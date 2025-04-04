ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-04-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|8.470
|5.22%
|AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED
|7.320
|-16.72%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|21.130
|4.14%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.285
|-13.76%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.150
|3.45%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.365
|-12.22%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|7.310
|3.39%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|26.440
|-12.01%
|WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
|31.130
|3.39%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|12.340
|-11.67%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|4.000
|3.09%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|12.230
|-11.38%
|ANN – ANSELL LIMITED
|30.220
|3.00%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|1.680
|-11.35%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.300
|2.68%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|5.330
|-11.02%
|SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|26.600
|2.50%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.245
|-10.75%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.010
|2.38%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.580
|-10.42%
|MTS – METCASH LIMITED
|3.260
|2.19%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.170
|-10.38%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.850
|2.17%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.950
|-9.89%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.470
|2.07%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.370
|-9.89%
|CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|2.640
|1.93%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|18.010
|-9.81%
|RGN – REGION GROUP
|2.190
|1.86%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|4.360
|-9.73%
|APA – APA GROUP
|8.060
|1.77%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.235
|-9.62%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.060
|1.75%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|5.950
|-9.44%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|2.170
|1.40%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|15.460
|-9.38%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|2.280
|1.33%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|25.350
|-9.37%
|TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.880
|1.24%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|20.430
|-9.12%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On