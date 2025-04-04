In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 04-04-25

Weekly Reports | 11:15 AM

Price Target Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)

Company Last Price Broker New Target Old Target Change ADT Adriatic Metals $4.12 Canaccord Genuity 4.75 4.90 -3.06% AEL Amplitude Energy $0.18 Jarden 0.26 0.27 -3.70% BOQ Bank of Queensland $6.58 Jarden 6.50 6.20 4.84% PLT Plenti Group $0.85 Wilsons 1.46 1.50 -2.67% SXE Southern Cross Electrical Engineering $1.73 Moelis 2.20 2.10 4.76% Company Last Price Broker New Target Old Target Change

CAT CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices Overnight Price: $3.52

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CAT)) as Buy (1)

Canaccord Genuity lifted the target price on Catapult International to $4.20 from $3.50 after the company’s investor day boosted its confidence in the long-term strategy and long-term margin assumptions.

The company is eyeing a 10-fold increase in Annual Contract Value to US$1bn and a medium-term strategy to increase wearable teams to 5k from 3.5k currently.

Buy rating unchanged.

This report was published on March 28, 2025.

Target price is $4.20 Current Price is $3.52 Difference: $0.68

If CAT meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company’s fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.98 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 58.88.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.61 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 574.23.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

LNW LIGHT & WONDER INC

Gaming Overnight Price: $151.31

Jarden rates ((LNW)) as Buy (1)

Jarden describes a fiercely competitive Australian gaming landscape, highlighted at the recent Australasian Hospitality and Gaming Expo.

Despite subdued conditions in Victoria and patchy performance in New South Wales, overall industry sentiment remains upbeat.

Aristocrat Leisure is defending its turf with a major cabinet refresh and multi-game jackpot innovations, the report highlights, while Light & Wonder is firing on all cylinders, boasting the highest number of top-performing titles and expanding its studio base across the region.

Light & Wonder retains a Buy rating, with the target price unchanged at $200.

This report was published on March 28, 2025.

Target price is $200.00 Current Price is $151.31 Difference: $48.69

If LNW meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $204.20, suggesting upside of 45.9%(ex-dividends)

The company’s fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 938.38 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.12. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 606.8, implying annual growth of 6.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.1.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1085.99 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.93. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 744.3, implying annual growth of 22.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.8.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PDN PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED

Uranium Overnight Price: $5.42

Canaccord Genuity rates ((PDN)) as Buy (1)

Paladin Energy withdrew its FY25 production guidance and expectations for reaching maximum sustainable capacity following the impact on operations from the 1-in-50 year rain event at the Langer Heinrich mine.

Canaccord Genuity lowered the FY25 production forecast to 2.6Mlbs from 3.3Mlbs, and cut FY26 estimate to 4.5Mlbs from 5.4Mlbs. The broker also increased AISC cost on lower production rate and other costs to reflect repair work.

The analyst expects the company to meet sales commitments in the short term, noting also the rain event would be considered as force majeure.

Target price cut to $13.35 from $14.80. Buy maintained.

This report was published on March 28, 2025.

Target price is $13.35 Current Price is $5.42 Difference: $7.93

If PDN meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 146% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $10.56, suggesting upside of 102.8%(ex-dividends)

The company’s fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.29 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 126.28. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -4.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 37.86 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.32. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 53.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.8.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

RWC RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED

Building Products & Services Overnight Price: $4.47

Goldman Sachs rates ((RWC)) as Buy (1)

In a note assessing Reliance Worldwide in the context of a -12% share price fall since the 1H25 result, Goldman Sachs highlights the valuation and solid balance sheet support the Buy rating.

The broker highlights the stock is trading at a discount when compared with its peers and also at a -21% discount to its FY26 EBIT estimate.

The broker forecasts 2% growth in 2H25 US sales and believes the UK plumbing and heating market may have bottomed. The broker also expects the company to manage tariff risks and potentially a competitive edge to some of its products.

Target unchanged at $6.

This report was published on March 27, 2025.

Target price is $6.00 Current Price is $4.47 Difference: $1.53

If RWC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $5.65, suggesting upside of 26.7%(ex-dividends)

The company’s fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 9.20 cents and EPS of 29.13 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.35. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 32.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.8.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 9.20 cents and EPS of 33.73 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 36.4, implying annual growth of 12.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.3.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AEL AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil Overnight Price: $0.19

Jarden rates ((AEL)) as Overweight (2)

Jarden notes a cost blow-out of more than 100% at the Minerva gas field, but the impact on Amplitude Energy is less pronounced as its interest is only 10%. In dollar terms, the company’s share of cost overrun is -$24m.

The company will spread this over FY25 and FY26, and the broker highlights this reduces the valuation by -1c to 26c.

Target price cut to 26c from 27c. Overweight retained.

This report was published on March 31, 2025.

Target price is $0.26 Current Price is $0.19 Difference: $0.07

If AEL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $0.26, suggesting upside of 38.2%(ex-dividends)

The company’s fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 47.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.8.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 2.2, implying annual growth of 175.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MM8 MEDALLION METALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver Overnight Price: $0.27

Canaccord Genuity rates ((MM8)) as Initiation of coverage with Speculative Buy (1)

Canaccord Genuity has initiated coverage on Medallion Metals with a Speculative Buy rating and target price of 55c.

The broker believes the proposed acquisition of IGO Ltd’s ((IGO)) Forrestania infrastructure presents a solid opportunity to achieve a faster production pathway and cash flow at low capital.

The broker’s base case is a 500ktpa operation and doesn’t factor in the upside production potential to 600ktpa and other brownfield opportunities from the Forrestania acquisition.

Capex assumption is -$75m with 50:50 blend of equity and debt financing, with the broker noting the company has already received offtake and development financing proposals.

Upcoming catalysts include drill results from KMC and Trilogy, and binding Forrestania terms in May.

This report was published on March 31, 2025.

Target price is $0.55 Current Price is $0.27 Difference: $0.28

If MM8 meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 104% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Petra Capital rates ((MM8)) as Buy (1)

Medallion Metals reported exceptional results from a drilling target at the Kundip Mining Centre, which further increases the company’s gold production opportunity.

Petra Capital notes the mine’s near-term gold development potential (early 2027) will provide significant benefits to the company.

Resource update is expected in June, leading to BFS with completion targeted in October.

Buy. Target unchanged at 31c.

This report was published on April 1, 2025.

Target price is $0.31 Current Price is $0.27 Difference: $0.04

If MM8 meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company’s fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 33.75.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 24.55.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PLT PLENTI GROUP LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit Overnight Price: $0.81

Wilsons rates ((PLT)) as Overweight (1)

Wilsons points to three short-term catalysts for Plenti Group, with the key one being the start of the phase 3 partnership with National Australia Bank ((NAB)) for auto loans.

In this phase, the loans will be marketed to non-NAB customers, and the broker expects this will lift quarterly auto originations. Other catalysts include rate cut prospects and higher operating leverage as the loan book expands.

The broker expects the company’s cost-to-income ratio to drop to 22% in FY26 from 34% in FY23.

The analyst updated numbers to reflect the 1H25 and 3Q result, and made some downward revisions to FY26-27 origination forecasts. Target drops to $1.46 from $1.50. Overweight maintained.

The coverage is now transferred to Lachlan Woods.

This report was published on April 1, 2025.

Target price is $1.46 Current Price is $0.81 Difference: $0.65

If PLT meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 80% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company’s fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 50.63.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock’s estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 24.55.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena’s consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

