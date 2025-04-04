Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 4 April 2025

Our top ten news from 27 March 2025 to 03 April 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-03-2025

Friday 28 March 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Bunnings Seeks To Expand Its Dominance

Monday 31 March 2025

Wesfarmers’ flagship Bunnings business plans to expand into new categories, target new customers, update its in-store technology and rationalise its supply chain

3 – Upping the East Coast Amplitude

Friday 28 March 2025

Following a reworked joint venture agreement for Amplitude Energy’s Otway project, analysts highlight greater development and funding certainty

4 – Rudi’s View: Coal, Copper, Car Group & More

Thursday 27 March 2025

Trump tariffs impacting on coal & copper, while analysts nominate their Best Buys and Top Picks

5 – WiseTech Global, Re-Building Its Reputation

Wednesday 02 April 2025

Post a tumultuous period, WiseTech Global is seeking to re-assert its credentials as a global growth company

6 – Clouds Are Gathering For Aussie Banks

Thursday 27 March 2025

From high valuations to unavoidable margin pressures; Australian banks will be encountering plenty of headwinds in 2025

7 – Refreshing Outlook For Dicker Data

Thursday 27 March 2025

After a tough three years, the outlook is brightening for IT solutions provider Dicker Data as signs appear the long-awaited PC refresh cycle has begun

8 – Uranium Week: U3O8 Renaissance Meets Tariffs

Tuesday 01 April 2025

Trump’s tariffs remain a thorn in the side of uranium markets, without cooling longer term prospects for the industry

9 – Rudi’s View: Time For Appreciating Quality

Wednesday 02 April 2025

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorTime For Appreciating QualityMy biggest surprise, when overlooking the local share market this week, is undoubtedly the fact that, on most measurements, the damage done thus far to investment portfolios in Australia remains relatively limited.It can

10 – Australia’s Minerals Strategy And Supply Chains

Wednesday 02 April 2025

Australia aims to become a globally significant producer of raw and processed critical minerals. Some background and explanation behind the ambition

