The Market In Numbers – 5 Apr 2025

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 05 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12225.280 -0.51% -0.36% -0.36% -6.75% 4.33% All Ordinaries 7847.60 -4.25% -2.55% -2.55% -6.80% -2.07% S&P ASX 200 7667.80 -3.94% -2.24% -2.24% -6.02% -1.28% S&P ASX 300 7601.80 -4.01% -2.32% -2.32% -6.14% -1.38% Communication Services 1639.90 -0.56% 0.97% 0.97% 0.77% 9.24% Consumer Discretionary 3682.50 -3.79% -2.29% -2.29% -5.85% 4.87% Consumer Staples 12081.80 2.53% 3.62% 3.62% 2.66% -2.39% Energy 7084.50 -13.16% -10.77% -10.77% -17.84% -29.38% Financials 8172.00 -2.83% -1.82% -1.82% -5.14% 6.72% Health Care 40391.10 -1.67% -0.34% -0.34% -10.01% -8.73% Industrials 7589.70 -3.44% -2.19% -2.19% -0.74% 11.42% Info Technology 2098.50 -8.31% -7.15% -7.15% -23.44% -10.38% Materials 15358.70 -7.08% -3.86% -3.86% -4.75% -9.00% Real Estate 3465.00 -2.72% -0.58% -0.58% -7.88% -2.76% Utilities 8801.70 -3.99% -2.84% -2.84% -2.56% -5.21% A-REITs 1584.90 -2.60% -0.50% -0.50% -7.77% -2.43% All Technology Index 3137.70 -7.50% -5.46% -5.46% -17.55% -0.01% Banks 3502.60 -0.62% -0.19% -0.19% -2.88% 9.62% Gold Index 10957.90 -1.54% -0.21% -0.21% 30.08% 48.94% Metals & Mining 5076.60 -7.25% -3.82% -3.82% -3.41% -8.54%

The World

Index 05 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8054.98 -6.97% -6.15% -6.15% -1.44% -1.34% DAX30 20641.72 -8.10% -6.87% -6.87% 3.68% 13.20% Hang Seng 22849.81 -2.46% -1.17% -1.17% 13.91% 28.96% Nikkei 225 33780.58 -9.00% -5.16% -5.16% -15.33% -14.66% DJIA 38314.86 -7.86% -8.78% -8.78% -9.94% -2.06% S&P500 5074.08 -9.08% -9.58% -9.58% -13.73% -7.08% Nasdaq Comp 15587.79 -10.02% -9.89% -9.89% -19.28% -12.10%

Metals & Minerals

Index 05 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3130.81 1.04% 0.13% 0.13% 19.19% 33.91% Silver (oz) 31.85 -9.84% -8.96% -8.96% 5.38% 8.88% Copper (lb) 4.8125 -5.96% -6.60% -6.60% 17.48% 11.05% Aluminium (lb) 1.1053 -4.13% -3.72% -3.72% -3.31% -1.71% Nickel (lb) 7.1078 -1.06% -2.27% -2.27% -0.52% -8.62% Zinc (lb) 1.2219 -6.31% -4.92% -4.92% -9.58% -7.86% Uranium (lb) weekly 64.00 -0.16% 0.00% 0.00% -11.11% -23.12% Iron Ore (t) 104.18 1.78% 0.40% 0.40% 0.33% -2.19%

Energy

Index 05 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 66.76 -4.53% -3.75% -3.75% -3.91% -18.45% Brent Crude 69.94 -4.65% -3.88% -3.88% -3.61% -18.14%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

