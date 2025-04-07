AIKO INTRODUCES NEBULAR TO AUSTRALIA: THE HIGH-PERFORMANCE, ULTRA-LIGHT SOLAR PANEL FOR LOW-LOAD ROOFS

PR NewsWire | Apr 07 2025

SYDNEY, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – AIKO, a global leader in solar PV R&D, is bringing its revolutionary Nebular solar module to the Australian market to address one of the biggest challenges in commercial and industrial (C&I) solar—the weight limitations of many rooftops.

For years, businesses with low-load bearing roofs have faced challenges adopting solar, often requiring costly structural reinforcements or being forced to install smaller, less efficient systems. Traditional solar panels can weigh between 20-25kg, which exceeds the load-bearing capacity of many older commercial buildings, lightweight warehouses, and importantly big energy users like cold stores. Nebular from AIKO provides a breakthrough solution, weighing just 8.6kg per panel—60% lighter than standard mono-glass modules—enabling solar installations in places previously deemed unfeasible.

While lightweight panels have been available for some time, Nebular is the first to combine a reinforced standard frame with an innovative glass-free design, allowing seamless installation using conventional mounting systems without the need for costly adhesives or specialised racking. This combination significantly reduces weight and lowers the risk of microcracks and roof damage, particularly on older or lightweight structures.

Inheriting the superior performance advantages of AIKO’s proprietary ABC (All Back Contact) technology, Nebular delivers an impressive power output of 440W with efficiency of up to 22%. By eliminating front-side busbars, ABC technology maximises light absorption, ensuring optimal power generation with a best-in-class weight-to-performance ratio.

Beyond commercial rooftops, Nebular opens up new possibilities for solar carports, large-scale shade structures, and public infrastructure projects where traditional panel weight has been a limiting factor. The module’s anti-glare properties make it ideal for installations near airports, highways, and urban developments, addressing concerns around solar reflectivity in high-traffic environments. Its enhanced fire resistance ensures compliance with Australia’s rigorous safety standards, making Nebular a reliable choice for diverse applications.

Pilot shipments of the panel have just arrived, marking a significant milestone for the local solar industry. AIKO’s Head of ANZ, Thomas Bywater said, "Many businesses have been eager to adopt solar but have faced physical and financial barriers due to roof weight limitations. Nebular eliminates this challenge, making high-performance solar accessible to more businesses, helping reduce energy costs, and accelerating Australia’s transition to clean energy."

With Nebular, AIKO continues to lead the global solar industry in innovation, ensuring that more businesses and industries can benefit from advanced solar technology without the constraints of traditional modules. By combining lightweight design, cutting-edge efficiency, and enhanced durability, AIKO remains committed to expanding the potential of solar energy and driving the transition toward a more sustainable future.

