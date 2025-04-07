ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 07 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.400 20.69% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.350 -14.63% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.000 8.30% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.205 -12.77% REH – REECE LIMITED 14.750 3.65% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 2.920 -12.57% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.150 3.60% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 12.450 -12.32% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.160 3.23% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 16.720 -11.77% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.540 3.15% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.810 -11.48% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.560 2.75% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.110 -10.97% ASX – ASX LIMITED 64.690 2.39% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 1.980 -10.41% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 76.500 2.23% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 2.170 -10.33% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 31.260 1.03% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.360 -10.00% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 3.650 0.83% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 5.370 -9.75% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.630 0.80% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 0.890 -9.64% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.210 0.56% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 4.130 -9.63% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.810 0.42% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 1.520 -9.52% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.160 0.32% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.430 -9.49% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.360 0.23% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.245 -9.26% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 15.040 0.20% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.460 -9.03% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 33.590 0.15% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 39.020 -8.83% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 7.790 0.13% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.450 -8.77% PNR – PANTORO LIMITED 0.150 0.00% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 6.390 -8.71%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms