Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 07, 2025

TYR TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $0.70

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TYR)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity hosted a briefing with Tyro Payments' management to gain deeper insights into the rationale for Smartpay Holdings ((SMP)) takeover and the company's plans to expand into the Aged Care vertical.

The broker notes the company's plans to enter three verticals in 2025 translates to $200m revenue from a combined addressable market of $21bn, with gross margin estimate of over 50%.

With the Smartpay takeover, the broker estimates cost synergies of $25-35m, which would push up the combined entitiies' FY26 EBITDA forecast to $117m and FY27 to $134m. The broker also expects valuation to fall to 4.7x and 4x times respectively, which is well below listed payment peers of 12.5x.

Buy retained. Target unchanged at $1.65.

This report was published on April 4, 2025.

Target price is $1.65 Current Price is $0.70 Difference: $0.95

If TYR meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 136% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.34, suggesting upside of 91.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.56. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.5, implying annual growth of -28.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.0.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.28. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.3, implying annual growth of 22.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WGX WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $2.87

Petra Capital rates ((WGX)) as Buy (1) -

Westgold Resources' sale of the Lakewood processing facility to Black Cat Syndicate ((BC8)) was completed on March 31.

Petra Capital notes this resulted in reduced mill availability to Westgold because of Black Cat's accelerated mine development plan. The broker cut the FY25 output estimate from Southern Goldfields to 120koz from 128koz, and for FY26 to 115koz from 135koz.

Buy retained. Target price drops to $4.29 from $4.36.

This report was published on April 3, 2025.

Target price is $4.29 Current Price is $2.87 Difference: $1.42

If WGX meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 49% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 2.50 cents and EPS of 20.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.87%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.73.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 45.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.29.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

XRO XERO LIMITED

Accountancy - Overnight Price: $145.54

Jarden rates ((XRO)) as Overweight (2) -

At the time of 1H25 result in November, Jarden believed Xero's FY25 opex ratio was conservative at 73%, given 1H was only 71.2%.

However, the broker has now increased opex ratio forecast to 72.9% from 72.1% following a significant revision to CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy's remuneration and an increase in hiring activity. Additionally, the FY26 forecast will also be impacted by the new CFO's sign-on incentives and compensation.

The broker cut FY25-26 EPS estimates by -3.2% and -6.5%, respectively, after factoring in higher operating cost assumptions, updated forex and some changes to subscriber forecasts.

Target rises to $180 from $177. Overweight maintained.

This report was published on April 3, 2025.

Target price is $180.00 Current Price is $145.54 Difference: $34.46

If XRO meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $196.15, suggesting upside of 34.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 155.39 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 93.66. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 136.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 106.9.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 98.68 cents and EPS of 160.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.68%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 90.74. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 209.2, implying annual growth of 53.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 69.6.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

