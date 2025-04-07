Request for Expressions of Interest – Syndicated Facility

PR NewsWire | Apr 07 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Wingate Property Finance Pty Ltd (128 764 134) ("Wingate") has been appointed to assist with a debt financing for Bourke & Bowden Finco Pty Ltd (685 344 987) (the "Issuer").

Wingate, as agent for, and on behalf of, the Issuer, is pleased to invite you, to participate as a lender in an AUD $153,000,000 syndicated facility agreement (the "Facility").

The details of the Facility are as follows:

Issuer Bourke & Bowden Finco Pty Ltd (685 344 987) Facility Amount AUD $ 153,000,000 Minimum participation AUD $ 10,000,000 Maturity Date October/November 2026 Target Return Pre-tax 8.00% – 9.00% internal rate of return (after fees, costs and

interest margin share) to the investor. Purpose To provide senior investment debt funding to facilitate the

refinance of the current senior debt facility and to fund certain

fees, incentives and fit-out works associated with a four-level

commercial office comprising ~14,200m2 of office net lettable area

(NLA) and ~2,400m2 of retail NLA, together with 172 car spaces

located in Alexandria, New South Wales. Security First ranking

Wingate is seeking expressions of interest from prospective lenders for participation as a lender in the proposed Facility to be undertaken in April 2025.

Interested investors are invited to notify Wingate of their interest in the Facility, the scale of their prospective interest in the Facility and any terms / conditions required in relation to that prospective investment.

A draft syndicated facility agreement together with further information on the Facility will be available upon request.

Wingate (as agent for the Issuer) reserves the right in its absolute discretion and, as it sees fit at any time during the offer process, to vary the terms set out above and accept or reject any counteroffer.

Public Offer / Withholding Tax

This letter constitutes an invitation to become a lender under the Facility which will be documented under a syndicated facility agreement for the purposes of, and in accordance with, the "public offer test" in section 128F(3A) of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 (Cth) (Tax Act).

Lenders will be required to make the usual representations and warranties in relation to compliance with section 128F of the Tax Act.

Disclaimer

Nothing in this invitation constitutes a representation by the Issuer or Wingate or any of their Related Entities (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001) in relation to the Facility. Investors must rely solely on their own investigations and not on any other information provided by the Issuer or Wingate in making the decision to participate in the Facility.

This invitation is open only to entities which carry on a business of providing finance. This invitation is not provided to any person located in a jurisdiction where its provision or dissemination would be unlawful. Any person who receives this invitation in circumstances where receipt of it is unlawful or unauthorised or requires Wingate to take any additional steps, including registration, must not accept this invitation.

Confidentiality

The information contained in this invitation and any other information provided in relation to the Facility must be kept confidential.

For expressions of interest and further information please contact Wingate:

Wingate Property Finance

Attention: Mark Harrison and Michael Nathan

WINGATE | Level 48, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Vic, Australia 3000

| mharrison@wingate.com.au and mnathan@wingate.com.au | wingate.com.au

