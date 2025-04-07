Request for Expressions of Interest – Syndicated Facility

PR NewsWire | Apr 07 2025
MELBOURNE, Australia, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Wingate Property Finance Pty Ltd (128 764 134) ("Wingate") has been appointed to assist with a debt financing for Bourke & Bowden Finco Pty Ltd (685 344 987) (the "Issuer").
Wingate, as agent for, and on behalf of, the Issuer, is pleased to invite you, to participate as a lender in an AUD $153,000,000 syndicated facility agreement (the "Facility").
The details of the Facility are as follows:
|
Issuer
|
Bourke & Bowden Finco Pty Ltd (685 344 987)
|
Facility Amount
|
AUD $ 153,000,000
|
Minimum participation
|
AUD $ 10,000,000
|
Maturity Date
|
October/November 2026
|
Target Return
|
Pre-tax 8.00% – 9.00% internal rate of return (after fees, costs and
|
Purpose
|
To provide senior investment debt funding to facilitate the
|
Security
|
First ranking
Wingate is seeking expressions of interest from prospective lenders for participation as a lender in the proposed Facility to be undertaken in April 2025.
Interested investors are invited to notify Wingate of their interest in the Facility, the scale of their prospective interest in the Facility and any terms / conditions required in relation to that prospective investment.
A draft syndicated facility agreement together with further information on the Facility will be available upon request.
Wingate (as agent for the Issuer) reserves the right in its absolute discretion and, as it sees fit at any time during the offer process, to vary the terms set out above and accept or reject any counteroffer.
Public Offer / Withholding Tax
This letter constitutes an invitation to become a lender under the Facility which will be documented under a syndicated facility agreement for the purposes of, and in accordance with, the "public offer test" in section 128F(3A) of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 (Cth) (Tax Act).
Lenders will be required to make the usual representations and warranties in relation to compliance with section 128F of the Tax Act.
Disclaimer
Nothing in this invitation constitutes a representation by the Issuer or Wingate or any of their Related Entities (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001) in relation to the Facility. Investors must rely solely on their own investigations and not on any other information provided by the Issuer or Wingate in making the decision to participate in the Facility.
This invitation is open only to entities which carry on a business of providing finance. This invitation is not provided to any person located in a jurisdiction where its provision or dissemination would be unlawful. Any person who receives this invitation in circumstances where receipt of it is unlawful or unauthorised or requires Wingate to take any additional steps, including registration, must not accept this invitation.
Confidentiality
The information contained in this invitation and any other information provided in relation to the Facility must be kept confidential.
For expressions of interest and further information please contact Wingate:
Wingate Property Finance
Attention: Mark Harrison and Michael Nathan
WINGATE | Level 48, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Vic, Australia 3000
| mharrison@wingate.com.au and mnathan@wingate.com.au | wingate.com.au