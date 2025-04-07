SunPower x TCL, a New Solar Powerhouse to Redefine Sustainable Living in 2025

PR NewsWire | Apr 07 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SunPower Corporation Australia, a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions, today announced the commencement of its business operations as a new energy business unit within TCL Zhonghuan.

With a solid foundation of forty years of expertise in the development and innovation of solar technologies, SunPower Corporation Australia is committed to delivering leading-edge technology to the market. SunPower Corporation Australia also understands the value of its dedicated SunPower installer network, and to bolster this crucial component, the company is investing in offering them additional solutions and extending the product range. SunPower Corporation Australia will provide SunPower branded solar energy solutions as well as TCL Solar products, along with energy services. These offerings will enable homeowners and businesses to efficiently control their energy consumption and optimize the usage of their self-produced clean energy.

"The dawn of a new era in smart and sustainable living is here. By combining TCL’s global presence, manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain strength with SunPower’s 40 years of experience in pioneering solar technology innovation, we’re bringing a product offering to the Australian and NZ markets that is of the highest quality and performance, while expanding the accessibility into all segments," commented Stephen Straughair, Senior Director, ANZ Sales. "Today isn’t just about launching a new brand, we’re bringing SunPower and TCL Solar into the mainstream, and scaling our go-to-market resources in residential, C&I and Utility scale PV."

Operating in Australia and New Zealand, SunPower Corporation Australia is primed to ignite a wave of innovation in the industry, setting unprecedented standards in the solar space.

"We understand that the solar landscape has changed, the addition of new and emerging technologies, accompanied with the strength and bankability of TCL Zhonghuan will be a welcomed advantage by our expanding customer base. Given this, we’re confident that our new, more agile, organizational structure, leveraging our highly regarded SunPower brand, positions us at the cutting edge of the industry, and help to achieve accessibility of premium solar PV in the mainstream markets" said Stephen Straughair. "The objective in Australia and NZ is to be a top 5 player in Solar PV installations, across all segments. We aren’t here to make up the numbers, we’re here to be a significant part of the mainstream PV industry, by supplying the best brands, the most competitive solutions, and long-term security on end customer investments."

Discover how SunPower offerings can contribute to a future that is more environmentally conscious, technologically advanced, and sustainable, by visiting https://sunpower.global/au/

About SunPower Corporation Australia

SunPower Corporation Australia, a proud member of the TCL Zhonghuan, stands at the forefront of pioneering solar energy solutions. As a brand trusted by millions of homeowners, businesses, and energy producers around the globe, we are committed to empowering a sustainable connected future and transforming the way our world is powered. Leveraging our 40 years of experience in solar, we are fast-tracking the transition to clean, renewable energy, ensuring a brighter tomorrow for all. Find more at https://sunpower.global/au/ and on LinkedIn.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms