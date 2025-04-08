ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-04-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 17.86% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.910 -5.10% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.330 12.18% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 10.800 -4.51% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.330 10.95% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.780 -3.63% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 13.640 9.56% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 4.730 8.74% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 4.270 -2.95% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.750 8.36% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.545 -2.68% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.055 8.21% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.120 -2.61% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.470 8.05% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 33.680 -2.52% 360 – LIFE360 INC 18.070 7.95% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.030 -2.50% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.960 7.91% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.200 -2.44% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.310 7.51% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.615 -2.38% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.060 7.37% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 16.380 -2.03% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.220 7.32% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.495 -1.98% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 24.810 7.17% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 4.800 -1.44% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 25.900 6.98% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.420 -1.28% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 26.300 6.95% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 12.100 -1.14% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 7.440 6.90% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.770 -1.05% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.220 6.84% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 29.200 -0.85% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.270 6.72% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.110 -0.78% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.565 6.60% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.390 -0.71%

