ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 09 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.650
|5.69%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|3.940
|-14.16%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.400
|4.48%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.425
|-14.14%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.370
|4.23%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|14.400
|-12.09%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|4.410
|3.28%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.115
|-11.54%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|8.010
|2.56%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.230
|-11.54%
|ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING
|1.420
|2.16%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.195
|-11.36%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|31.770
|2.15%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.325
|-10.96%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|7.690
|1.99%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|36.850
|-10.88%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|7.460
|1.77%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.165
|-10.81%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|90.350
|1.62%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|1.820
|-10.78%
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|35.000
|1.45%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.880
|-10.39%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.440
|1.37%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|2.750
|-10.13%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|10.460
|1.26%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.140
|-10.03%
|SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
|5.480
|1.11%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|9.810
|-9.17%
|TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.900
|1.03%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.600
|-9.09%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.575
|0.96%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.385
|-8.58%
|MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
|4.340
|0.93%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|0.965
|-8.53%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|26.130
|0.89%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.650
|-8.45%
|ARF – ARENA REIT
|3.520
|0.86%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|1.260
|-8.36%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.800
|0.82%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.605
|-8.29%
