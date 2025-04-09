Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 09, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 2:00 PM

ALK ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.65

Moelis rates ((ALK)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis considers Alkane Resources' 3Q25 production and cash outcomes to be broadly in line with its forecasts and marked a solid rebound from the December quarter.

The company reiterated FY25 production guidance of 70-80koz, and the broker believes the lower end is easily achievable given the output so far is 50.9koz. The broker's forecast is 70.9koz.

The analyst also noted recent drilling results at Tomingley were encouraging and show potential for broader resource expansion.

Buy retained. Target price $1.00.

This report was published on April 7, 2025.

Target price is $1.00 Current Price is $0.65 Difference: $0.35

If ALK meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 54% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.83.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.55.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $59.58

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden considers the possibility of Aristocrat Leisure opting for an M&A given the US$750m buyback program is not utilised yet.

The broker is not supportive of any such potential move because it would increase the company's investment risk, and recent M&A activity such as in the James Hardie ((JHX)) instance, has heightened concerns around strategic acquisition.

Neutral maintained. The broker will turn positive on the stock if 1H25 result surprises to the upside or share price declines.

Target price rises to $68 from $67 on updated valuation assumptions.

This report was published on April 4, 2025.

Target price is $68.00 Current Price is $59.58 Difference: $8.42

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $77.07, suggesting upside of 27.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 90.00 cents and EPS of 266.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 266.8, implying annual growth of 30.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 89.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.6.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 100.00 cents and EPS of 297.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.68%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 296.1, implying annual growth of 11.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 99.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AOV AMOTIV LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $7.28

Goldman Sachs rates ((AOV)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs' notes Amotiv's trading update was disappointing, but the commentary on the effect of US tariffs suggested minimal impact.

The company flagged the lighting, power and electrical (LPE) segment continues to experience challenges from muted Australian reseller demand, but US was strong. The 4WD segment was affected by soft new vehicle sales demand.

The powertrain and undercar (PU) segment was performing well due to the resilience of the wear and repair markets. Regarding tariffs, the company's current revenue exposure to the US was only 8%, and it was exploring re-sourcing, re-pricing and alternative manufacturing and supply locations.

Buy. Target unchanged at $12.20.

This report was published on April 4, 2025.

Target price is $12.20 Current Price is $7.28 Difference: $4.92

If AOV meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 68% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.65, suggesting upside of 65.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 41.00 cents and EPS of 74.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.84. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 80.8, implying annual growth of 14.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 40.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 44.00 cents and EPS of 81.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.04%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.99. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 84.9, implying annual growth of 5.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 43.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.3.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

