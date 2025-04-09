Kaleidescape Announces Expansion into Australia

PR NewsWire | 6:03 AM

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform, today announced its expansion into the Australian market, marking the brand’s entry to the Asia Pacific Region.



Australia will have access to an extensive product lineup, including Strato V, Strato C, and Strato M movie players. Customers can add one or more Terra movie servers to customize their entertainment needs; configuration options include Terra Prime 12TB, 24TB, and 48TB.

"Australia has passionate home theater enthusiasts who appreciate the very best in picture and sound quality," said Priscilla Morgan, president and chief operating officer, Kaleidescape. "Expanding into this market with a strong partner like Audio Active allows us to offer Australian customers the ultimate entertainment experience in their homes."

This move marks a significant milestone in bringing Kaleidescape’s premium home cinema experience with Kaleidescape’s movie store to Australian customers. Audio Active, a premier provider of luxury home entertainment solutions in Australia, will serve as the distributor of Kaleidescape products for the residential market.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kaleidescape to bring the world’s best home cinema technology to Australian customers," said Bruce Thierbach, general manager sales & marketing, Audio Active. "With an extensive selection of titles and industry-leading playback quality, Kaleidescape sets a new standard for premium home entertainment in Australia."

Customers can explore the full product range through www.audioactive.com.au, with more details on availability and pricing.

About Kaleidescape ( www.Kaleidescape.com )

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for over 20 years. Kaleidescape digitally delivers movies with lossless audio and reference video. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape products are assembled in the USA.

