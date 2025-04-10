ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 10 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.460 20.66% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.050 -1.41% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.180 19.78% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.850 0.00% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 17.010 18.13% ASX – ASX LIMITED 64.690 0.00% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.620 17.49% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.640 0.38% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 4.720 17.41% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.720 0.39% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 11.500 17.23% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 5.970 0.67% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.040 16.76% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.490 0.81% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 26.360 16.59% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.100 0.92% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.910 15.92% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 20.840 1.02% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.680 15.52% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 4.950 1.02% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.190 15.15% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 31.510 1.12% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.535 15.05% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.175 1.29% CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.470 14.52% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 7.000 1.30% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 9.300 14.11% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 35.540 1.31% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.370 13.85% TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED 4.400 1.38% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.600 13.54% RMD – RESMED INC 34.830 1.40% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 1.655 13.36% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 25.200 1.49% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.720 13.33% QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND 1.580 1.61% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.670 13.08% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.480 1.64% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 13.04% BWP – BWP TRUST 3.500 1.74%

