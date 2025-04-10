ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 10 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.460
|20.66%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.050
|-1.41%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.180
|19.78%
|HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT
|0.850
|0.00%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|17.010
|18.13%
|ASX – ASX LIMITED
|64.690
|0.00%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.620
|17.49%
|CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|2.640
|0.38%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|4.720
|17.41%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|7.720
|0.39%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|11.500
|17.23%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|5.970
|0.67%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|4.040
|16.76%
|DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT
|2.490
|0.81%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|26.360
|16.59%
|ABG – ABACUS GROUP
|1.100
|0.92%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|0.910
|15.92%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|20.840
|1.02%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.680
|15.52%
|TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.950
|1.02%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.190
|15.15%
|WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
|31.510
|1.12%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.535
|15.05%
|COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT
|1.175
|1.29%
|CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|3.470
|14.52%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|7.000
|1.30%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|9.300
|14.11%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|35.540
|1.31%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.370
|13.85%
|TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED
|4.400
|1.38%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.600
|13.54%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|34.830
|1.40%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|1.655
|13.36%
|SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|25.200
|1.49%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.720
|13.33%
|QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND
|1.580
|1.61%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|4.670
|13.08%
|WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED
|2.480
|1.64%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.130
|13.04%
|BWP – BWP TRUST
|3.500
|1.74%
