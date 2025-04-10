Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 10, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 2:30 PM

GOR GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $3.00

Goldman Sachs rates ((GOR)) as Buy (1) -

Noting the outperformance of gold stocks in 1Q25 vs the gold price, Goldman Sachs believes gold equities will continue to outperform the commodity this year. This would be on a combination of rising gold prices and lower unit costs.

In the medium term, the broker expects performance to be driven by margins/cash generation, improving balance sheet, and exploration upside, with M&A likely continuing.

The broker believes an unhedged company like Gold Road Resources is set to benefit the most from improved gold pricing.

Buy. Target rises to $3.40 from $2.80.

This report was published on April 4, 2025.

Target price is $3.40 Current Price is $3.00 Difference: $0.4

If GOR meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.93, suggesting downside of -3.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 6.10 cents and EPS of 29.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.3, implying annual growth of 84.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.6.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 13.00 cents and EPS of 38.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

GYG GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $31.77

Wilsons rates ((GYG)) as Overweight (1) -

Following Guzman y Gomez's 3Q25 update, Wilsons made changes to forecasts for FY25, factoring in higher same-store sales growth for the Australian market but cutting Australian stores by two, while raising US stores by one.

This results in a lift in the profit before tax forecast for FY25 by 3%.

Overweight. Target rises to $42.88 from $42.47.

This report was published on April 9, 2025.

Target price is $42.88 Current Price is $31.77 Difference: $11.11

If GYG meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $38.33, suggesting upside of 13.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 27.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 117.23. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 275.4.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 38.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 82.52. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 25.7, implying annual growth of 108.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 131.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

LIC LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED

Aged Care & Seniors - Overnight Price: $7.16

Moelis rates ((LIC)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis notes monthly net sales for Lifestyle Communities' improved in the 3Q25 to around 17 from 10 back in July last year, though it is still not enough to maintain development earnings. However, on a per-unit basis it still makes development profits.

The company managed to reduce inventory in line with its strategy, with a fall to 242 homes in March from 269 in December, but this is also falling short of management's optimal range of 113-148 homes.

The broker expects gearing to rise to 29% by June from 25% in December and sees that as a peak

No change to forecasts. Buy rating with $11.50 target price.

This report was published on April 7, 2025.

Target price is $11.50 Current Price is $7.16 Difference: $4.34

If LIC meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 61% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $9.57, suggesting upside of 32.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 26.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.22. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 38.3, implying annual growth of -16.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.9.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 44.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 37.5, implying annual growth of -2.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

