50 Scholarships for Young Changemakers in Australia & New Zealand

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Addressing global sustainability challenges requires engaging diverse young people in every corner of the world. To this end, AFS is proud to unveil 50 full scholarships for the AFS Global STEM Changemakers: Australia–New Zealand , a unique full-scholarship, intercultural exchange program for teens (ages 15-17.5) to foster transformative learning experiences through STEM, global competence, and positive social impact.

Scholarship winners will participate in an immersive 12-week virtual exchange program focused on sustainability, intercultural skills, and social impact, co-developed with the University of Pennsylvania Center for Social Impact Strategy. Scholars will enrich their STEM knowledge and skills through an interactive curriculum, while developing critical global competencies, including problem-solving, analytical skills, and intercultural understanding. The program culminates with social impact capstone presentations that offer potential solutions to real-world challenges, including climate change and the energy transition.

Students with a keen interest in STEM and sustainability, from diverse backgrounds throughout New Zealand and Australia, are strongly encouraged to apply. A minimum of 20% of scholarship spots are earmarked for students from Aboriginal, Maori, Torres Strait Islander, Pasifika, and Indigenous communities, as well as refugees and displaced students.

Applications are open through 15 April, 2025. Learn more & apply here .

The virtual exchange program will run from 2 May – 26 July, 2025.

Scholars earn the Advanced Certificate on Global Competence for Social Impact, from AFS and the University of Pennsylvania CSIS. Scholars are also invited to join an exclusive Global STEM alumni platform for continued learning, networking, and mentorship opportunities, and become eligible to participate in the AFS Youth Assembly in New York City, an annual global gathering of young people actively addressing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Award-winning impact and reach

The AFS Global STEM Changemakers Initiative has earned AFS several distinctions in international education, including The PIE’s (Professionals in International Education) PIEoneer of the Year Award , celebrating program innovation and achievement, as well as Diversity Abroad’s Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion in International Education (EDIIE) Award , honoring advancements towards diversity, inclusivity, and community outreach.

AFS International is proud to deliver the program locally in collaboration with AFS New Zealand , Value Learning , and Friends of AFS in Australia (FAFSA) . Full scholarship funding is provided by bp, a global integrated energy company. bp supports the AFS Global STEM Changemakers Initiative to help build the STEM talent the world needs to create sustainable solutions and to improve the diversity of talent in STEM.

AFS brings decades of expertise in impact-driven educational exchange and the power of a global network. "Skills like cross-cultural communication, empathy, and conflict resolution are mission-critical for our world. Educating more young people to become global citizens is crucial if we want to create a more sustainable future. We are delighted to advance our commitment to more equitable education," says Daniel Obst, President and CEO of AFS Intercultural Programs.

About AFS

AFS Intercultural Programs is a global not-for-profit network that provides intercultural learning opportunities to help people develop the knowledge, skills and understanding needed to create a more just and peaceful world. Through international exchange programs, education initiatives, volunteerism and advocacy, AFS empowers people from all backgrounds with essential global skills—and the passion for making a difference. AFS Intercultural Programs leverages the power and reach of 56 National AFS Organizations working together to accelerate local, global and collective impact. www.afs.org .



