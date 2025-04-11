ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-04-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.240 14.81% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.690 -35.81% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.380 8.57% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.575 -9.22% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.120 8.42% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.890 -6.81% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 7.700 7.84% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.560 -6.67% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.320 7.32% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.630 -6.28% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.165 6.45% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.170 6.25% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 6.560 -5.48% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 2.500 5.93% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 13.050 -5.37% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.620 5.88% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.350 -5.24% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 21.400 5.52% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.540 -5.22% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 83.310 5.35% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.210 -5.18% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 5.26% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 10.270 -5.17% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.240 4.95% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 128.900 -5.10% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 7.690 4.77% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.685 -4.86% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.420 4.76% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 33.960 -4.45% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.450 4.65% CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.320 -4.32% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.500 4.65% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.230 -4.28% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.950 4.61% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.815 -4.12% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.570 4.10% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 2.800 -4.11% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 2.530 3.69% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.355 -4.05%

