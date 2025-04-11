Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 11 April 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

Our top ten news from 03 April 2025 to 10 April 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – The Market In Numbers – 5 Apr 2025 Saturday 05 April 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

2 – Rudi’s View: You Can NOT Be Serious! Thursday 03 April 2025 In today’s update:-Think Like A Farmer-Share Market Optimists Are Disappointed-A Warning From Yardeni-Longview Warned First-You Can NOT Be Serious!By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorThere is a lot of negative criticism that can be hurdled at social media platforms (and I do join in a

3 – In Brief: US Tariffs & ASX Companies, Plus More Friday 04 April 2025 Weekly Broker Wrap: early insights on US tariffs and Aussie companies; US exposed gaming companies, Aussie banks and Xero

4 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 04-04-25 Monday 07 April 2025 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

5 – The Barbell’ Effect: How Australian Portfolios Can Adapt To A Polarised Market Tuesday 08 April 2025 Capital flows are concentrated at two extremes: high-growth, high-risk assets versus defensive, income-generating assets. Enter the active barbell strategy

6 – March In Review: Gold Shines As Tech Suffers Thursday 03 April 2025 Through volatile day-to-day trading sessions, March proved yet another tough exercise to bear for the local share market

7 – Fintech’s Future In Australian Banking Monday 07 April 2025 While banks and neobanks are finding common interest in cooperation, the fresh arrival of FiServ means competition is alive and well in Australia

8 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 04-04-25 Friday 04 April 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

9 – Megaport’s Quest Of Data Centre Agnostic Growth Thursday 03 April 2025 Post February interim results, analysts are warming to the operational outlook for Megaport

10 – Southern Cross Electrical Adding Fire As Fuel Friday 04 April 2025 Analysts are effusive about Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s acquisition of a fire safety company at an attractive price

