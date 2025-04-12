The Market In Numbers – 12 Apr 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 12 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12019.130 -1.69% -2.04% -2.04% -8.33% 2.57% All Ordinaries 7853.70 0.08% -2.48% -2.48% -6.73% -2.00% S&P ASX 200 7646.50 -0.28% -2.51% -2.51% -6.28% -1.56% S&P ASX 300 7583.50 -0.24% -2.55% -2.55% -6.36% -1.62% Communication Services 1690.70 3.10% 4.10% 4.10% 3.89% 12.62% Consumer Discretionary 3772.60 2.45% 0.10% 0.10% -3.54% 7.44% Consumer Staples 12155.00 0.61% 4.24% 4.24% 3.28% -1.80% Energy 6798.10 -4.04% -14.38% -14.38% -21.16% -32.23% Financials 8127.70 -0.54% -2.35% -2.35% -5.65% 6.15% Health Care 38667.10 -4.27% -4.59% -4.59% -13.85% -12.63% Industrials 7644.60 0.72% -1.49% -1.49% -0.02% 12.23% Info Technology 2237.80 6.64% -0.98% -0.98% -18.36% -4.43% Materials 15313.20 -0.30% -4.15% -4.15% -5.03% -9.27% Real Estate 3440.20 -0.72% -1.29% -1.29% -8.54% -3.45% Utilities 8825.30 0.27% -2.58% -2.58% -2.30% -4.95% A-REITs 1574.70 -0.64% -1.14% -1.14% -8.36% -3.05% All Technology Index 3291.00 4.89% -0.84% -0.84% -13.52% 4.88% Banks 3457.90 -1.28% -1.46% -1.46% -4.12% 8.22% Gold Index 12005.10 9.56% 9.32% 9.32% 42.52% 63.17% Metals & Mining 5078.50 0.04% -3.78% -3.78% -3.37% -8.50%

The World

Index 12 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 7964.18 -1.13% -7.21% -7.21% -2.56% -2.45% DAX30 20374.10 -1.30% -8.07% -8.07% 2.34% 11.73% Hang Seng 20914.69 -8.47% -9.54% -9.54% 4.26% 18.04% Nikkei 225 33585.58 -0.58% -5.70% -5.70% -15.81% -15.15% DJIA 40212.71 4.95% -4.26% -4.26% -5.48% 2.80% S&P500 5363.36 5.70% -4.43% -4.43% -8.81% -1.78% Nasdaq Comp 16724.46 7.29% -3.32% -3.32% -13.39% -5.69%

Metals & Minerals

Index 12 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3189.67 1.88% 2.01% 2.01% 21.43% 36.43% Silver (oz) 31.08 -2.43% -11.17% -11.17% 2.82% 6.24% Copper (lb) 4.3873 -8.84% -14.85% -14.85% 7.10% 1.24% Aluminium (lb) 1.0749 -2.75% -6.37% -6.37% -5.97% -4.41% Nickel (lb) 6.6198 -6.87% -8.98% -8.98% -7.35% -14.89% Zinc (lb) 1.1917 -2.47% -7.27% -7.27% -11.81% -10.13% Uranium (lb) weekly 65.25 1.95% 1.95% 1.95% -9.38% -21.62% Iron Ore (t) 99.05 -4.92% -4.55% -4.55% -4.61% -7.00%

Energy

Index 12 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 60.26 -9.74% -13.12% -13.12% -13.27% -26.39% Brent Crude 63.53 -9.16% -12.69% -12.69% -12.44% -25.64%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

