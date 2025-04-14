ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 14 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.



Company Price Change Company Price Change NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.130 21.11% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.270 -3.79% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.035 16.29% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.140 12.00% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 8.060 -3.01% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.405 10.96% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.670 -2.90% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.255 10.87% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.480 -2.36% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.940 9.75% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 29.030 -2.26% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 18.040 8.22% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.100 -2.22% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 1.745 8.05% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.160 -2.09% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.780 7.88% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.215 -2.02% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.235 6.82% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 31.000 -1.84% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.020 6.81% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.550 -1.79% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.730 6.57% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.550 -1.79% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.105 6.25% RMD – RESMED INC 33.610 -1.75% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.720 6.17% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 126.950 -1.51% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 9.540 5.88% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.150 -1.44% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.180 5.88% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.380 -1.43% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 2.670 5.53% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.230 -1.33% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.660 5.40% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.375 -1.32% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 16.850 5.31% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.150 -1.29% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 212.920 5.09% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.880 -1.27%

