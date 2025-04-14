Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 14, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Apr 14 2025

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AAR ACL ADT AEL ANG ASL AZY BGL BHP BKT BOE BPT BTR BXB CEL CIA CMM CRN CUP CVN CXO CYL (2) DEG DGT DNL DRR DYL EMR EVN FMG GMD GOR (2) GQG GYG HLS IFT IGO ILU IPX KAR KCN LOT LTR LYC MAQ MIN (2) MM8 NHC NST NXT OBM ORG PDI PLS PMT PNR (2) PRU PYC QBE REH RIO RMS RRL RSG RXL S32 SFR SHL SMI SPR STK STO TCG TRE TTM VAU (2) WAF WDS WGX WHC

AEL AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $0.17

Jarden rates ((AEL)) as Upgrade to Buy from Overweight (1) -

Jarden cut the forecast for Brent oil price for the remainder of 2025 and for 2026-27 to US$65/bbl from US$75/bbl. The broker also revised the AUD/USD forecast to 0.62 from 0.64 from April.

While OPEC-plus members would desire to keep oil prices near US$80/bbl, the broker believes that given oil markets' tendency to react negatively and quickly to any growth uncertainties, prices are likely to stay low.

The broker notes Amplitude Energy's March quarter gas prediction was -9% lower quarter-on-quarter, and will now look for FY25 production, costs and capex update in the quarterly release,

EPS forecast for FY25 trimmed to 3c from 4c, and for FY26 to $1.20 from $1.70 on lower oil prices and contracted gas prices.

Rating upgraded to Buy from Overweight. Target cut to 25c from 26c.

This report was published on April 10, 2025.

Target price is $0.25 Current Price is $0.17 Difference: $0.085

If AEL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 52% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.26, suggesting upside of 54.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 55.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.6.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 2.3, implying annual growth of 187.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BOE BOSS ENERGY LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $2.63

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BOE)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Boss Energy's drummed production at Honeymoon and sales in the March quarter were broadly in line with Canaccord Genuity's forecasts but well ahead of consensus.

The average realised price beat the broker's forecast but that was mainly due to the enCore loan repayment in cash.

No change to forecasts. Speculative Buy with target price of $5.35.

This report was published on April 9, 2025.

Target price is $5.35 Current Price is $2.63 Difference: $2.72

If BOE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 103% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.77, suggesting upside of 43.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.46 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 107.04. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 2.8, implying annual growth of -75.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 93.9.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 28.87 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.8, implying annual growth of 750.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CUP COUNT LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $0.73

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CUP)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity has initiated coverage of Count with a Buy rating and a target price of $1.00.

The broker considers Count as a well-managed company with its key strength being inter-linkages between the three business segments that create additional growth opportunities.

The broker forecasts 33% rise in FY25 EPS, and 10% growth each year in FY26 and FY27. The company has balance sheet capacity for M&A in the broker's view.

Earnings mix is expected to shift more towards higher-margin financial planning, managed accounts and services, pushing estimated return on equity up to 16% in FY27 from 11% in FY24.

This report was published on April 9, 2025.

Target price is $1.00 Current Price is $0.73 Difference: $0.27

If CUP meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 3.90 cents and EPS of 8.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.34%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.01.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 4.77 cents and EPS of 8.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.53%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.20.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

