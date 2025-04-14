Pioneering Portable Power: BLUETTI Launches the Premium 200 V2 in Australia

PR NewsWire | Apr 14 2025

BLUETTI Premium 200 V2 now available for delivery through Harvey Norman Online, Jaycar, and Sydney Tools.

SYDNEY, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI (bluetti.com), a technology pioneer in clean energy, today announced the launch of its Premium 200 V2, an energy-dense portable power station with a lifespan of over 17 years, at three Australian retailers, namely Harvey Norman Online, Jaycar, and Sydney Tools. Customers can purchase the new model online at exclusive introductory prices until April 18, 2025.



BLUETTI Launches the Premium 200 V2 in Australia

The Premium 200 V2 represents BLUETTI’s latest innovation in portable power technology, combining compact design with enhanced performance capabilities. It addresses the growing demand for reliable, portable power solutions in both emergency and recreational scenarios.

Compact Design with Robust Performance

The Premium 200 V2 holds 2073.6Wh capacity in a package the size of a small toolbox, 40% more compact than the last generation. Despite its compactness, it delivers 2,700W pure sine wave power to run most devices like coffee makers, fridges, and ovens. In the Powerlifting mode, users can even power high-wattage appliances like water heaters. It’s versatile for applications ranging from home outage backup to remote work sites and outdoor activities.

Industry-Leading Battery Longevity

The use of automotive-grade prismatic LiFePO4 battery makes the generator more compact and long-lasting. These premium battery cells have successfully passed 33 rigorous CNAS automotive battery tests and are rated for over 6,000 charge cycles. This translates to more than 17 years of reliable operation before capacity reduces to 80% of original specifications.

Advanced Charging Technology

The portable power generator incorporates BLUETTI’s proprietary TurboBoost fast-charging technology, enabling rapid recharging from empty to 80% in just 45 minutes. Solar recharging requires only 2.4 hours, while multi-chip protection prevents damage from accidental connection of incompatible solar panels. When paired with a Charger 1 alternator charger, the unit fully recharges during a 4.2-hour drive, six times faster than standard vehicle charging options.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency

Powered by BLUETTI’s unique AI-BMS (Battery Management System), the Premium 200 V2 provides comprehensive protection against electrical risks while delivering superior energy efficiency. Its idle power draw is just 10W, three times lower than industry standards. During low-light solar charging, the system automatically turns off to optimize battery life.

Availability and Pricing

The BLUETTI Premium 200 V2 is now available for purchase and delivery at Harvey Norman Online, Jaycar, and Sydney Tools. To celebrate this launch, we’re offering an exclusive Easter Power Deal from April 4 to April 18, 2025—don’t miss out!

BLUETTI in Australia

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. In Australia, our reliable and innovative products have earned the trust of households, professionals, and off-grid adventurers. Looking ahead, BLUETTI will introduce more new products to the Australian market, including the EP2000 for home energy storage and the Apex 300. For partnership inquiries, please contact Tiger Han at tiger.han@bluetti.com.

