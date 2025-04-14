Tiny but Mighty! Brook Auto Catch Light Lands in Australia – Catch Rare, Shiny & Perfect Pokémon on the Go!

PR NewsWire | Apr 14 2025

TAIPEI CITY, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aussie Pokémon GO trainers, listen up! Tired of missing out on shiny spawns, rare catches, or perfect IVs just because you’re distracted or your hands are full?

Say g’day to the Brook Auto Catch Light — the smallest, smartest Pokémon GO companion now available to trainers across Australia.

Designed to keep your game running while you live your life, this ultra-compact device helps you auto-catch Pokémon, spin PokéStops, and even manage two accounts at once — all hands-free, fuss-free.



The world’s smallest and lightest dual-account auto catcher

Why Trainers Love Auto Catch Light:

Compact & pocket-sized – As small as a coin, easy to carry

Dual-account support – Connect two Pokémon GO accounts at the same time

Auto-catch & spin – Automatically catches Pokémon and spins PokéStops

Sleek, minimal black design – Clean and stylish

Play smarter, live better – Enjoy your walks, coffee runs, or chats with mates while still catching rare finds like shiny Pokémon, high-IV monsters, and more

Whether you’re heading out for Community Day or just casually grinding on your commute, Auto Catch Light makes sure you never miss the good stuff — even when you’re not glued to your phone.

Play your way, with your own rhythm, and let the catches roll in.

Now available on Amazon Australia

Grab yours here: https://brook.gg/418Wc5M

About Brook

Brook is a Taiwanese gaming hardware brand trusted by players around the globe. Known for designing high-performance accessories — from multi-platform controllers to mobile gaming tools — Brook helps gamers enjoy every moment of gameplay, their way. Whether you’re battling, catching, or exploring, Brook makes sure your gear keeps up.

Learn more at: https://brook.gg/4btmT8g

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms