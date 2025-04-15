ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 15 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|PNR – PANTORO LIMITED
|2.720
|1713.33%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.895
|-21.83%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.135
|9.66%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.235
|-7.84%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.220
|7.32%
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|8.000
|-7.73%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|2.520
|6.78%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.125
|-7.41%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.375
|5.63%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.230
|-6.12%
|MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED
|0.750
|5.63%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|6.140
|-5.10%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.190
|5.56%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|16.010
|-4.99%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.620
|5.23%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.120
|-3.64%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|1.830
|4.87%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.680
|-3.55%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.900
|4.68%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|8.300
|-3.38%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.610
|3.98%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|10.120
|-2.97%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|8.210
|3.92%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|4.280
|-2.95%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|1.290
|3.61%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|65.460
|-2.91%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.900
|3.45%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|12.720
|-2.90%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.850
|3.41%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|2.830
|-2.75%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|8.020
|3.08%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|12.390
|-2.75%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.510
|3.03%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|4.620
|-2.74%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.050
|2.94%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.600
|-2.62%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.540
|2.86%
|LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP
|5.310
|-2.57%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|5.410
|2.85%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|7.220
|-2.56%
