ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 15 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PNR – PANTORO LIMITED 2.720 1713.33% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.895 -21.83% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.135 9.66% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.235 -7.84% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.220 7.32% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.000 -7.73% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 2.520 6.78% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.125 -7.41% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.375 5.63% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.230 -6.12% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.750 5.63% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.140 -5.10% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.190 5.56% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 16.010 -4.99% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.620 5.23% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.120 -3.64% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 1.830 4.87% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.680 -3.55% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.900 4.68% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 8.300 -3.38% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.610 3.98% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.120 -2.97% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 8.210 3.92% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.280 -2.95% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.290 3.61% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 65.460 -2.91% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.900 3.45% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 12.720 -2.90% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.850 3.41% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.830 -2.75% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.020 3.08% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.390 -2.75% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.510 3.03% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.620 -2.74% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.050 2.94% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.600 -2.62% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.540 2.86% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 5.310 -2.57% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.410 2.85% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 7.220 -2.56%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms