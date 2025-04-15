KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer has been Invited to the Forbes Advisor Australia Advisory Board

PR NewsWire | Apr 15 2025

MELBOURNE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KCM Trade is pleased to announce that its Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer has been officially appointed the Forbes Advisor Australia advisory board member. He will assist in reviewing articles, advising on financial content and supporting Forbes Advisor’s mission to help consumers make smarter, simpler and less stressful financial decisions. This not only marks the authoritative recognition of Tim Waterer’s professional financial knowledge and industry influence, but also highlights KCM Trade‘s leadership position in the global financial sector. It is a full acknowledgment of our achievements by Forbes Advisor Australia, a leading financial media outlet.

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased news, reviews and advice about money and business, dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products with ease. The Forbes Advisor editorial team is comprised of industry veterans with decades of combined experience analyzing the best features and experiences.

In response to the invitation to join the Forbes Advisor Australia Advisory Board, Tim expressed his sincere gratitude. He stated, "Forbes is renowned worldwide, and I am deeply honored to serve as an advisory board member. I will continue to make every effort to utilize my professional knowledge and experience to provide expert opinions, hoping to inspire its global audience." Tim further mentioned that becoming a Forbes Advisor Australia advisory board member is not only a personal recognition but also a significant benefit for KCM Trade. This role will help solidify the company’s leadership position and enhance KCM Trade‘s authority and influence on a global scale.

KCM Trade is committed to providing investors with professional analysis

KCM Trade has a strong team of analysts who have been providing investors with comprehensive market information and professional analysis including regular analytical articles, as well as interviews with global mainstream media covering Australia, the UK, the US, Singapore and more, to provide advice on the current market conditions. Ryan, CEO of KCM Trade, stated, "We are honored that Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer has been invited to join the Forbes Advisor Advisory Board. The company will continue to expand its analyst team in the hope of bringing more insights and assistance to investors."

Tim Waterer is an expert with over 20 years of experience in the financial markets. He specializes in analyzing forex, stocks, indices, and commodities markets and has been frequently quoted and interviewed by renowned media outlets such as BBC, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and Reuters. His deep knowledge and professional insights are well-recognized. Before joining the Forbes Advisor Australia Advisory Board, Tim had already assisted in reviewing its articles multiple times, earning high praise and trust from the site’s editorial department.

About KCM Trade

Founded in 2016, KCM Trade is dedicated to offering reliable, customised, and efficient trading services, connecting clients to top global financial markets. As a liquidity provider, we support institutional clients through a global network and offer diverse trading options to retail clients.

Our operations span Hong Kong SAR, Taipei City, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mauritius, and other regions. With our experienced and professional team, we can provide all-rounded and reliable support for client transactions. KCM Trade is part of the KCM Group, affiliated companies include KCM Group Holdings Limited, Kohle Capital Markets Pty Ltd, and Kohle Capital Markets Ltd.

