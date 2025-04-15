Technology One Shares Aiming For A Breakout

Technicals | 11:45 AM

By Michael Gable

As highlighted last Tuesday, we expected a relief rally within a day or so and we seem to be part of the way through that now.

Sticking to price action and not getting caught up in all the different tariff effects and permutations, we can see markets trying to head higher from here, but a retest of the recent lows wouldn't be out of the question, and in some respects would be a good way to gain more confidence that what we saw last week is indeed a low, at least for the time being.

Following on from our bullish commentary on gold in the past year or so, silver's upside could be substantial over time, but silver tends to lag the gold price until the very last moments of the gold bull market. This means that although silver is looking positive, gold is likely to outperform it for a while yet.

Today we offer a technical view on Technology One ((TNE)).