ANNA Money and Shaype partner to launch Australia’s first AI-powered finance “super app” for businesses

SYDNEY, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AI-powered SME business account provider ANNA Money has teamed up with embedded finance innovator Shaype to launch Australia’s first all-in-one business finance "super app", now rolling out to startups and proprietary limited ("Pty Ltd") companies.

The super app will act as a 24/7 financial co-pilot replacing fragmented financial workflows by consolidating everything from business banking, tax, expenses, company formation and cards into one seaamless platform.

This means no more juggling a bank, Xero, spreadsheets, accountants and multiple disconnected tools.

Instead, ANNA delivers a single intelligent interface underpinned by real-time data machine learning and automation policies tailored to how businesses actually operate.

While competitors have targeted freelancers and sole traders, the super app is focused exclusively on Pty Ltd businesses with more complex needs, from early-stage startups to established companies looking to scale.

ANNA touts itself as "the business account that does your taxes", and launching this product marks its official entry into the Australian market after acquiring Cape in 2024.

Powered by Shaype’s secure and fully compliant infrastructure, the super app offers:

Automated tax tools to handle IAS/BASprep and lodgement, GST tracking and compliance.

to handle IAS/BASprep and lodgement, GST tracking and compliance. Real-time business accounts with an Australian BSB/account number and NPP-enabled payments.

with an Australian BSB/account number and NPP-enabled payments. ANNA-branded Mastercard® corporate cards for business owners and their teams.

corporate cards for business owners and their teams. Built-in expense management , receipt capture and real-time transaction categorisation.

, receipt capture and real-time transaction categorisation. Business formation features to launch new entities in minutes.

features to launch new entities in minutes. AI-driven financial insights and automation with human oversight and control.

With 98 percent of businesses in Australia being SMEs who are often forced to rely on overly complex financial admin and fragmented financial stacks, the app could come as an enormous relief to millions of business owners, according to ANNA Money Australia.

Ryan Edwards-Pritchard, CEO of ANNA Money in Australia, said: "Our partnership with Shaype marks a real inflection point for business finance in Australia. Until now, SMEs have been forced to cobble together tools that were never designed to work in sync. With ANNA, we’re changing that by building an intelligent, agentic financial system that actively works for business owners around the clock. Working with a partner like Shaype, whose infrastructure allows us to move fast, stay compliant and innovate at scale, has been critical to unlocking this next generation of SME services.."

Andrew Laycock, CEO of Shaype, said: "We’re proud to support ANNA Money’s launch in Australia. This is a great example of how embedded finance infrastructure can unlock entirely new user experiences in financial services. Together, we’re empowering Australian SMEs with modern, secure, and integrated tools that simply didn’t exist before."

ANNA Money (Absolutely No Nonsense Admin, annamoney.au ) is a UK-founded financial software company combining banking, tax, and business automation into one AI-powered super app for SMEs. Following its acquisition of Cape, ANNA has launched in Australia to help Pty Ltd businesses eliminate financial admin, stay compliant, and scale with confidence.

Since inception, ANNA has experienced consistent growth and garnered industry recognition. We remain focused on strengthening our brand presence while continuing to support small businesses in their journey to success.

Shaype ( shaype.com ) is Australia’s leading embedded finance platform, enabling businesses, banks and brands to launch powerful, compliant, and seamless financial products. Shaype powers some of Australia’s most innovative brands with secure, real-time payments infrastructure.

