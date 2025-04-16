ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 16 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.720 16.22% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.600 -14.97% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 2.820 11.90% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 15.630 -9.08% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.390 8.40% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 16.610 -8.99% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.970 8.38% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 1.680 -8.20% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.840 6.77% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.170 -7.38% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.780 6.46% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 4.650 -7.37% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.200 6.28% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.060 -6.36% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.860 5.54% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.780 -6.32% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.470 4.44% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 2.650 -6.03% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.360 4.24% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 10.830 -5.50% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.700 3.98% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.280 -5.31% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.540 3.71% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.625 -4.97% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 9.970 3.64% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.620 -4.71% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.170 3.59% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.515 -4.63% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.230 3.53% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.480 -4.62% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.410 3.43% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 4.370 -4.59% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 6.250 3.31% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.770 -4.56% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.295 2.78% IGO – IGO LIMITED 3.400 -4.49% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.280 2.70% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 7.310 -4.44% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.385 2.67% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.670 -4.30%

