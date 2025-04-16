Verkada Expands Asia Pacific Leadership Team to Continue Driving Regional Growth

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

Steve Bray Joins Verkada as Regional Vice President, Australia and New Zealand; Blake Day joins Verkada as Head of ASEAN

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security , today announced two key additions to its Asia-Pacific leadership team: Steve Bray joins as Regional Vice President for Australia and New Zealand, where he will lead go-to-market strategy and operations from Verkada’s Sydney office; and Blake Day joins as Head of ASEAN, where he will oversee regional growth and execution from Verkada’s ASEAN headquarters in Singapore.



Blake Day, Head of ASEAN, at Verkada

"Demand for Verkada’s cloud-based security solutions across Australia, New Zealand, and South East Asia continues to grow," said Eric Salava, Chief Revenue Officer at Verkada. "The addition of proven leaders like Steve and Blake to our team underscores our deep commitment to these fast-growing markets and the opportunity ahead of our team as we make even more communities across the world safer."

Bray brings more than two decades of enterprise technology and SaaS expertise across Australia and New Zealand. With leadership experience from Cloudflare, Zendesk, Salesforce, and Oracle, Bray’s deep relationships across the Australia and New Zealand IT channel and strong track record of scaling go-to-market operations will play a key role in continuing to accelerate Verkada’s growth in the region.

"Verkada sets a new standard for simplicity and scalability in physical security," said Steve Bray, Regional Vice President, Australia and New Zealand, at Verkada. "As organizations across Australia and New Zealand look for modern, future-proofed solutions to help them keep their people and places safe, Verkada is perfectly positioned to support them and continue growing our presence in the region."

Day joins Verkada from Workday, where he spent more than eight years leading high-performing teams and consistently surpassing sales targets across roles in both the U.S. and Singapore. Over the past three years, he led Workday’s Singapore business, helping to expand the company’s presence and deepen its customer base across the ASEAN region.

Bray and Day join Verkada’s deep bench of leaders in the Japan and Asia Pacific region at an exciting time for the company. Verkada’s customer base in the region has grown by 60% over the past year, and the company recently expanded its offices in Sydney and Singapore to support its growing team. Verkada also announced new partnerships with leading integrators and channel partners across the region, including Bluechip Infotech, Focus Digital Security Solutions, Field Solutions Holdings, LG CNS, and Takachiho Koheki.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada’s six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 93 countries worldwide, including 91 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .



Steve Bray, Regional Vice President, Australia and New Zealand, at Verkada

