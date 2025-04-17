ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-04-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.255 13.33% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.100 -9.09% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.215 13.16% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.460 -8.04% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 1.900 13.10% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.310 -5.33% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.130 10.99% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.720 -5.26% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.800 10.21% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.660 -3.49% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.010 8.91% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 1.995 -3.16% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 22.240 7.70% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 2.540 -3.05% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.340 7.63% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.740 -2.84% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.675 7.14% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.250 -2.60% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.830 6.71% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 25.710 -2.43% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 7.530 6.66% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 31.500 -2.23% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.250 6.38% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 82.000 -2.18% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.530 5.84% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 20.350 -1.93% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.840 5.74% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.270 -1.93% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.750 5.63% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.760 -1.74% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.770 5.60% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.340 -1.68% IGO – IGO LIMITED 3.580 5.29% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 8.490 -1.51% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.400 5.26% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 9.990 -1.28% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.115 5.19% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.720 -1.26% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 11.370 4.99% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.200 -1.18%

