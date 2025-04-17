Creality Brings Its ShareFest Back to New Zealand to Celebrate the Maker Spirit

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Creality, a global leader in the 3D printing industry, brought its community event ShareFest back to "the city of sails" of Auckland and attracted more than 100 people to celebrate this year’s theme — "To Makers. By Makers."



Auckland Makers unite to celebrate ShareFest 2025

A Festival of Multi-layered Fun

The 2025 fan gathering in New Zealand is a joint effort by Creality and PB Tech — one of Australasia’s largest computing and technology resellers.

At the event, Creality showcased its latest innovations — K2 Plus, Creality Hi, Ender-5 Max, Falcon A1, and the new slicer software Creality Print 6.0. Apart from an exclusive product hands-on experience, the community members participated in interactive games like a quick quiz that included a variety of 3D printing questions, and the "Make & Match" to assemble a 3D printed Creality logo. The event also saw inspiring speeches from invited industry experts, along with an open discussion where everyone was encouraged to share everything about their experience with 3D printing. Last but not least, the event culminated in the 3D printed model contest where all makers’ creativity shines the brightest.

Powerful Industry Insights

Invited speakers from vastly different fields shared their takes on how 3D printing has made a huge difference in both their professions and hobbies.

Carl Salas — Lecturer at the Unitec School of Architecture

Carl shared how 3D printing is rapidly changing the landscape of architectural design, cultivating architects with the mindset to think outside the box.

The drone-loving twins started a YouTube channel to document their DIY projects — from RC submarines, drones and FPVs to an RC wingsuit. Fueled by a passion for turning out-of-this-world ideas into reality, they’ve brought many maker projects to life.

Model Contest Highlights

With over 20 models vying for 3 top spots, this year’s contest was intense. Meet the winners:

1st Place: R2-D2 by John Ferguson

John won with his 365-day project — a remote-controlled, talking R2-D2 from Star Wars, printed all on a Creality Ender-5. 2nd Place: Yarn Tools by Terri Cattell

A retiree, grandma, and ShareFest second-timer, Terri got a K1 Max printer as a gift just last year, and amazed everybody at the event with her 3D printed yarn swift — a combination of her long-time and new-found hobbies. 3rd Place: BB-8 & EVE by Mike Owen

A 1:1 BB-8 replica that is fully animatronic.

Incredible Energy from Makers

The ShareFest is held at the PB Tech store in Manukau, located in the suburb of Auckland, where product manager Joe Shi expressed his excitement:

"The energy today was incredible — far beyond what we imagined! Seeing so many passionate makers, from veteran creators like John to inspiring newcomers like Terri, reminds us why we do this. Together with Creality, we’re proud to foster a culture where ‘By Makers. To Makers’ comes to life. The feedback has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait to bring even more innovation to our next ShareFest!"

About Creality

Founded in Shenzhen in 2014, Creality is a global pioneer in the 3D printing industry that focuses on the research, design, and production of consumer and professional-grade 3D printers and 3D printing accessories. ShareFest is a global community event hosted by Creality.

Creality has officially launched an Instagram account dedicated to 3D printing hobbyists in New Zealand & Australia. Follow creality_anz to know more.

https://www.instagram.com/creality_anz/

Media contact: brand@creality.com

