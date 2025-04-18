Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 18 April 2025

Weekly Reports | 9:00 AM

Our top ten news from 10 April 2025 to 17 April 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Conviction Calls On ASX Thursday 10 April 2025 Update on changes to and revisions of analysts’ Best Ideas and Conviction Calls, as well as Model Portfolio compositions

2 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 11-04-25 Friday 11 April 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

3 – In Brief: Tariffs, Healthcare & Wealth Platforms Friday 11 April 2025 Weekly Broker Wrap: Looking through the market chaos of will he (Trump), won’t he on tariffs, analysts dissect the pros and cons of earnings fundamentals versus share prices

4 – Uranium Week: Uncertainty Delays Tumas Project Tuesday 15 April 2025 Uncertainty and volatility continued to weigh on both activity, and prices in the uranium market, despite the announced tariff exemption for the sector

5 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 11 April 2025 Friday 11 April 2025 Our top ten news stories from 03 April 2025 to 10 April 2025

6 – Aussie Broadband Unveils Ambitious Plans Wednesday 16 April 2025 Following Aussie Broadband’s in-line third quarter and management’s strategic update, brokers remain confident in the outlook

7 – Abacus Counts Takeover Benefits Monday 14 April 2025 Abacus Storage King shareholders should be pleased about a takeover proposal, but questions arise over the opportunistic offer price

8 – Boss Energy On The Beat Wednesday 16 April 2025 Uranium miner Boss Energy pre-released March quarter numbers indicating beats to forecasts for production and realised prices

9 – Meet LGI, Alternative Clean Energy Producer Thursday 10 April 2025 LGI produces electricity from landfill gas and boasts a significant growth trajectory set to generate material revenues and earnings

10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 11-04-25 Monday 14 April 2025 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

