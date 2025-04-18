Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 18 April 2025

Weekly Reports | 9:00 AM

Our top ten news from 10 April 2025 to 17 April 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Conviction Calls On ASX

Thursday 10 April 2025

Update on changes to and revisions of analysts’ Best Ideas and Conviction Calls, as well as Model Portfolio compositions

2 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 11-04-25

Friday 11 April 2025

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

3 – In Brief: Tariffs, Healthcare & Wealth Platforms

Friday 11 April 2025

Weekly Broker Wrap: Looking through the market chaos of will he (Trump), won’t he on tariffs, analysts dissect the pros and cons of earnings fundamentals versus share prices

4 – Uranium Week: Uncertainty Delays Tumas Project

Tuesday 15 April 2025

Uncertainty and volatility continued to weigh on both activity, and prices in the uranium market, despite the announced tariff exemption for the sector

5 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 11 April 2025

Friday 11 April 2025

Our top ten news stories from 03 April 2025 to 10 April 2025

6 – Aussie Broadband Unveils Ambitious Plans

Wednesday 16 April 2025

Following Aussie Broadband’s in-line third quarter and management’s strategic update, brokers remain confident in the outlook

7 – Abacus Counts Takeover Benefits

Monday 14 April 2025

Abacus Storage King shareholders should be pleased about a takeover proposal, but questions arise over the opportunistic offer price

8 – Boss Energy On The Beat

Wednesday 16 April 2025

Uranium miner Boss Energy pre-released March quarter numbers indicating beats to forecasts for production and realised prices

9 – Meet LGI, Alternative Clean Energy Producer

Thursday 10 April 2025

LGI produces electricity from landfill gas and boasts a significant growth trajectory set to generate material revenues and earnings

10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 11-04-25

Monday 14 April 2025

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 18 April 2025

9:00 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Today’s Financial Calendar – 18-04-2025

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-04-25

Apr 17 2025 - Daily Market Reports
4
Next Week At A Glance – 22-24 Apr 2025

Apr 17 2025 - Weekly Reports
5
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 17-04-25

Apr 17 2025 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Roborock Launches 2025 Smart Home Cleaner in Australia: A Milestone Year of Smarter Cleaning

Mar 26 2025 - PR NewsWire
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-03-2025

Mar 28 2025 - Australia
3
Bunnings Seeks To Expand Its Dominance

Mar 31 2025 - Australia
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 14, 2025

Apr 14 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
Volpara Health Announces BOADICEA Integration and Record ECR 2025 Research Presence

Mar 24 2025 - PR NewsWire
6
The Overnight Report: Optimism Fades

Mar 21 2025 - Daily Market Reports