The Market In Numbers – 19 Apr 2025

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 19 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12118.990 0.83% -1.23% -1.23% -7.56% 3.43% All Ordinaries 8021.90 2.14% -0.39% -0.39% -4.73% 0.10% S&P ASX 200 7819.10 2.26% -0.31% -0.31% -4.17% 0.66% S&P ASX 300 7755.40 2.27% -0.34% -0.34% -4.24% 0.61% Communication Services 1688.70 -0.12% 3.98% 3.98% 3.77% 12.49% Consumer Discretionary 3800.30 0.73% 0.84% 0.84% -2.84% 8.22% Consumer Staples 12200.10 0.37% 4.63% 4.63% 3.66% -1.44% Energy 6953.40 2.28% -12.42% -12.42% -19.36% -30.68% Financials 8387.30 3.19% 0.76% 0.76% -2.64% 9.54% Health Care 39414.10 1.93% -2.75% -2.75% -12.19% -10.94% Industrials 7712.60 0.89% -0.61% -0.61% 0.87% 13.23% Info Technology 2251.70 0.62% -0.37% -0.37% -17.85% -3.84% Materials 15805.60 3.22% -1.06% -1.06% -1.98% -6.35% Real Estate 3513.80 2.14% 0.82% 0.82% -6.58% -1.39% Utilities 8957.00 1.49% -1.12% -1.12% -0.84% -3.53% A-REITs 1611.40 2.33% 1.16% 1.16% -6.23% -0.79% All Technology Index 3330.90 1.21% 0.36% 0.36% -12.47% 6.15% Banks 3588.60 3.78% 2.27% 2.27% -0.49% 12.31% Gold Index 12680.50 5.63% 15.47% 15.47% 50.53% 72.35% Metals & Mining 5257.70 3.53% -0.39% -0.39% 0.04% -5.28%

The World

Index 19 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8275.66 3.91% -3.58% -3.58% 1.26% 1.37% DAX30 21205.86 4.08% -4.32% -4.32% 6.51% 16.29% Hang Seng 21395.14 2.30% -7.46% -7.46% 6.66% 20.75% Nikkei 225 34730.28 3.41% -2.49% -2.49% -12.94% -12.26% DJIA 39142.23 -2.66% -6.81% -6.81% -8.00% 0.06% S&P500 5282.70 -1.50% -5.87% -5.87% -10.18% -3.26% Nasdaq Comp 16286.45 -2.62% -5.85% -5.85% -15.66% -8.16%

Metals & Minerals

Index 19 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3341.35 4.76% 6.86% 6.86% 27.21% 42.92% Silver (oz) 32.54 4.71% -6.98% -6.98% 7.67% 11.25% Copper (lb) 4.7053 7.25% -8.68% -8.68% 14.86% 8.58% Aluminium (lb) 1.0813 0.60% -5.81% -5.81% -5.41% -3.84% Nickel (lb) 6.9986 5.72% -3.77% -3.77% -2.05% -10.02% Zinc (lb) 1.1760 -1.32% -8.49% -8.49% -12.97% -11.32% Uranium (lb) weekly 65.00 -0.38% 1.56% 1.56% -9.72% -21.92% Iron Ore (t) 100.08 1.04% -3.56% -3.56% -3.62% -6.04%

Energy

Index 19 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 64.31 6.72% -7.28% -7.28% -7.44% -21.44% Brent Crude 67.85 6.80% -6.75% -6.75% -6.49% -20.59%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

