ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 21 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|3.000
|0.00%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.500
|0.00%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|3.930
|0.00%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.490
|0.00%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|239.990
|0.00%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|47.910
|0.00%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.555
|0.00%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|3.800
|0.00%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.780
|0.00%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|3.010
|0.00%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|3.720
|0.00%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|8.120
|0.00%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|261.000
|0.00%
|CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|3.700
|0.00%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.395
|0.00%
|AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED
|7.510
|0.00%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|155.110
|0.00%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|155.110
|0.00%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.200
|0.00%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.200
|0.00%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|11.370
|0.00%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|11.370
|0.00%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|12.680
|0.00%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|12.680
|0.00%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|7.420
|0.00%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|7.420
|0.00%
|ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING
|1.460
|0.00%
|ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING
|1.460
|0.00%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.490
|0.00%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|3.930
|0.00%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|47.910
|0.00%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|239.990
|0.00%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|3.800
|0.00%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.555
|0.00%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|3.010
|0.00%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.780
|0.00%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|8.120
|0.00%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|3.720
|0.00%
|CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|3.700
|0.00%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|261.000
|0.00%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On