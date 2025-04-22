ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-04-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.420 9.27% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 3.980 -12.53% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.505 8.60% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 1.755 -12.03% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.275 7.84% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 2.440 -10.95% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.490 6.90% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.140 -9.68% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.580 6.61% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.510 -9.04% PNR – PANTORO LIMITED 3.020 5.23% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.835 -8.24% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.105 5.00% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.380 -7.75% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 8.870 4.85% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.110 4.50% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.915 -7.11% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.200 4.35% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.655 -6.43% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.245 4.26% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.220 -6.38% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 168.000 4.19% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.045 -6.28% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.380 3.93% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.525 -6.25% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.900 3.81% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 10.480 -6.18% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 2.730 3.41% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 7.120 -5.44% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.940 3.16% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 1.805 -5.00% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.195 3.02% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.490 -4.85% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 23.010 2.95% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.380 -4.80% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.350 2.76% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.510 -4.67% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.590 2.57% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.870 -4.65%

