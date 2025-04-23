ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 23 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 4.960 24.62% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.495 -24.43% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.080 15.24% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.010 -15.48% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 28.320 12.47% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.510 -14.63% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.935 11.98% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.980 -12.78% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 1.950 11.11% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.910 -11.94% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.560 9.80% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.910 -11.74% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.610 9.66% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 9.010 -11.41% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.430 8.86% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.440 -11.11% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.810 8.72% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 7.900 -10.94% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.765 8.51% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.300 -10.85% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.130 8.13% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.410 -10.00% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.730 7.99% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 2.460 -9.89% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 2.630 7.79% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 20.810 -9.56% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.700 7.69% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.460 -8.91% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.425 7.59% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.290 -8.36% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 130.910 7.19% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.980 -8.31% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.550 7.14% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.210 -7.55% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.150 7.14% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.195 -7.14% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 7.620 7.02% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 82.350 -7.02% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.395 6.90% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.855 -6.56%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms