Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 22, 2025

CU6 CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $1.90

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CU6)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity lowered the target price on Clarity Pharmaceuticals after the company announced it will close SAR-BBN for prostrate cancer and Sartate for neuroblastoma trials, as it prioritises other assets.

The broker notes the first commercial-scale agreement has been signed with Nusano. The company's manufacturing is based in the US, so there's no tariff impact.

The broker's current share valuation incorporates two programs -- SAR-bisPSMA for prostate cancer diagnosis and therapy, and Sartate for neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis.

Buy. Target price $6.74.

This report was published on April 17, 2025.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 15.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 12.10.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 23.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.19.

HMC HMC CAPITAL LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $4.57

Jarden rates ((HMC)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden has lowered the profile for AUM growth for HMC Capital, noting the outlook for earnings and valuation depends on the ability to raise unlisted capital.

The base case scenario assumes $8bn of total acquisitions from 1H25-1H28, which resulted in the underlying FFO/share forecast declining -5.4% in FY25 and -23.7% in FY26.

The broker also highlighted the bull and base case scenarios where acquisitions rise by $18.75bn and $5.5bn during this period, and FFO/share forecast comes in at 33.1c and 18.3c in FY26, respectively, vs the base case of 25.3c.

Overweight. Target cut to $6.85 from $8.65.

This report was published on April 14, 2025.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 27.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 50.8, implying annual growth of 169.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.6.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 25.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 39.5, implying annual growth of -22.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.1.

SVL SILVER MINES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.09

Petra Capital rates ((SVL)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital details Silver Mines submitted an updated development application (DA) with the NSW Department of Planning and requested the Planning Secretary determine whether or not the transmission line to power the Bowdens Project will form part of a single proposed development.

The broker highlights the outcome of the determination will allow the company to progress with the re-determination of the DA for the Bowdens Project.

Buy rating retained. Target price 17c.

This report was published on April 17, 2025.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.67.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.27.

