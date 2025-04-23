Liquid Instruments Appoints Nobel Laureate Brian Schmidt and Company Co-founder Danielle Wuchenich to Board of Directors

PR NewsWire | Apr 23 2025

CANBERRA, Australia, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Liquid Instruments, a leader in reconfigurable test and measurement technology, today announced the appointment of two new board members, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Professor Brian Schmidt and Liquid Instruments’ co-founder, Danielle Wuchenich.

Schmidt, an active scientist at the Australian National University’s Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics, brings decades of expertise in precision measurement techniques to Liquid Instruments. His Nobel Prize-winning research into the accelerating expansion of the universe exemplifies his ability to push scientific boundaries.

"Brian’s exceptional background in physics, combined with his proven leadership in academia and advocacy for science education, makes him an ideal addition to our board," said Daniel Shaddock, co-founder and CEO of Liquid Instruments. "His insights will help guide the company as it continues to innovate at the intersection of advanced instrumentation and artificial intelligence, while expanding product manufacturing in Australia."

Wuchenich also joined the Board of Directors. As co-founder of Liquid Instruments, Wuchenich has been instrumental in building the company’s commercial operations, including sales and marketing, and driving growth since its inception. She holds a Ph.D. in physics from the Australian National University.

Liquid Instruments has expanded rapidly in Australia over the past year, fueled by a $12 million investment in June 2024 led by Breakthrough Victoria. The company recently established a new office in Melbourne to enhance research and development. It has also transitioned its product manufacturing operations to Australia, reinforcing domestic supply chains and creating new high-skilled jobs in engineering, software development, and machine learning — with dozens more roles to be filled.

These moves align with national initiatives to strengthen Australia’s technology sector, positioning Liquid Instruments as a key player in the country’s manufacturing ecosystem. The company’s goal to develop local talent, combined with its investment in cutting-edge AI capabilities, reinforces its dedication to building Australia’s future technology workforce.

"Liquid Instruments is redefining what’s possible in test and measurement," Schmidt said. "I’m thrilled to join a company that champions innovation in science and engineering and supports science education around the world."

About Liquid Instruments

Developing complex technologies requires increasingly sophisticated test systems, but the uniqueness of most applications demands adaptable, customized configurations. Traditional multi-instrument setups add significant cost and time, both upfront and throughout the test cycle. Liquid Instruments’ reconfigurable Moku is the only integrated test solution engineered for seamless customization — whether for simple tests or intricate multi-instrument environments. Used in hundreds of labs worldwide, Moku accelerates the journey from idea to implementation by an order of magnitude, cutting the time and cost of advanced research and development. Designed by researchers for researchers, Moku delivers unparalleled efficiency in today’s most complex test scenarios while adapting to your evolving needs in the future. Experience Moku cost-free by requesting a demo today at https://liquidinstruments.com .

