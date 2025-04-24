“ChatGPT for golf”: Golf.ai launches with Emajin to bring AI to the fairway–and the boardroom

PR NewsWire | 12:18 PM

SYDNEY, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tech entrepreneur Clive Mayhew has launched the world’s first fully comprehensive AI-powered golf assistant Golf.ai , alongside Emajin Golf , launching the technology across one of Australia’s largest c-suite communities of golf enthusiasts.

The partnership will seek to educate Australia’s business community on the benefits of AI both on the golf course and in the boardroom, with 94 percent of the 7,500 golf enthusiasts and executives hosted by Emajin Golf being c-suite executives or business owners.

Over 70 percent of members also do business with one another, according to founder and former Westpac exec Raj Narayan , who set up the company to offer a more structured approach to business networking on the golf course.

The AI golf assistant – or "ChatGPT for golf" as Mayhew describes it – is powered by a sophisticated AI-integrated rules engine that generates on-course support, live media interaction, and game improvement tips delivered through multiple avatars – one being Narayan herself, in her own voice.

Through the partnership, Emajin members will receive access to a suit of products that will transform the golfing experience for both golfers and fans alike, delivered in the literal voice of their community’s leader:

Ai Caddie™ offers personalised recommendations for golfers to improve their game in real-time while on the course

offers personalised recommendations for golfers to improve their game in real-time while on the course What’s in My Bag is an equipment insights and optimisation tool that comes as part of the Ai Caddie, helping golfers to select the best equipment for the situation at any given point of a game

is an equipment insights and optimisation tool that comes as part of the Ai Caddie, helping golfers to select the best equipment for the situation at any given point of a game Ai Scorecard™ allows fans to track pro events from the PGA and LIV tours with live, interactive stats, fresh stories, insights, and news.

allows fans to track pro events from the PGA and LIV tours with live, interactive stats, fresh stories, insights, and news. Ai Golf Rules™ is a rules interpretation assistant consistently achieves 10 to 15 percent more accurate results than base models

This multi-purpose tool aims to make AI more accessible for the business community by embedding it into a familiar and enjoyable context that is also a common tool for networking—the golf course.

The idea to insert AI integration into Emajin’s existing golf networking structure was based on research that shows 46 percent of Australian organisations have yet to implement any AI strategies at all, and only 14 percent have adopted AI as a core part of their business strategy.

Yet 80 percent of Australian business leaders believe AI is absolutely critical to their organisation’s competitiveness over the next three years, and also see benefits to the streamlined decision-making and productivity boosting in their personal lives too.

AI has also increasingly been a topic of growing interest at Emajin educational events, with multiple business leaders sharing the significance of the transformation being driven by AI, both with their own businesses and broader industries.

AI advocates at these events have included CEO of Australia Post, Paul Graham, CEO of Metcash, Doug Jones, and Grant Ramage, former managing director of Xero, Trent Innes, and managing director of Vistage Australia, Stephanie Christopher – among others.

By creating a digital ecosystem for golfers that now includes cutting-edge AI integration, this partnership represents more than a tech upgrade—it’s a signal that the future of sport, business, and AI will be increasingly intertwined, according to Golf.ai.

Clive Mayhew, CEO and Founder of Golf.ai, said: "Golf.ai is the world’s first fully comprehensive AI golf assistant spanning the entire spectrum of golf experience. It covers golf fanatics while they watch (the media), while they play (caddie and rules), and even while they seek off-course knowledge, rules, planning, and game improvement.

This operates at the intersection of two huge and growing global trends. Golf participation in Australia is on the rise, and so is the demand for clarity around AI. So we’re meeting business leaders where they already are—on the course—and giving them hands-on experience with AI in a context they understand and enjoy. This isn’t about theory; it’s about lived experience. And that’s where real adoption begins."

Raj Narayan, founder & CEO of Emajin, said: "Golf has long been a place where deals are done and relationships are built. Now, it’s also where leaders are learning how AI can transform the way they work and make decisions. This partnership shows how emerging technologies can be seamlessly woven into industries with tradition—and unlock a whole new level of opportunity.

"This partnership with golf.ai is the start of what I believe to be a long road in using AI within Emajin Golf to enhance the business networking experience. We are introducing it in many ways throughout our business, including an AI-powered matching tool to connect members based on business size, scale, operations and industry."

Golf.ai ( golf.ai ) is pioneering the next era of golf technology, leveraging artificial intelligence to make the game smarter, more accessible, and deeply personalised. By combining advanced data analytics with real-time insights, Golf.ai empowers golfers to make better decisions on and off the course. With a commitment to continuous innovation, Golf.ai is shaping the future of the sport. For more information, visit golf.ai.

Emajin Golf ( emajin.golf ) is the largest and fastest growing business networking community across the eastern seaboard, providing members with access to exclusive and top tier golf courses, learning opportunities from senior keynote speakers such as listed CEOs and Sporting Personalities and provide opportunities for members to connect with one another and build business networks both on the course and via our members app.

