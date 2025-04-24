Montrose Environmental Group Awarded $4M AUD Environmental Services Contract for Major Mining Operation in Australia

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

Project supports rapidly growing global steel demand with scalable, sustainable solutions

SYDNEY, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE: MEG) is on a mission to help protect the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the soil that feeds us to enhance environmental stewardship while supporting economic development. The company has been awarded a $4 million AUD contract to deliver comprehensive environmental services for a major mining operation in Australia’s Bowen Basin—a key hub for metallurgical coal used in steel production. This project reflects Montrose’s growing footprint in Australia, where Montrose’s operations support local and regional industries in their transition to more sustainable practices. The project includes advanced environmental baseline and impact assessments critical to the mine’s continued development. With fast-tracked delivery over the coming year, this project further positions Montrose as a trusted partner in advancing sustainable development in resource-intensive industries.

As global demand for steel grows, Montrose is supporting the industry’s transition to more sustainable practices. Montrose’s proven track record of high-quality, science-based assessments, a top-tier team of internal experts and local partners to navigate complex regulatory requirements, and mining expertise made the company the ideal partner for this large-scale project focused on responsible mining operations that minimize environmental impacts.

"This project reflects the strength of Montrose’s strategy and mission and underscores sustained demand for our services despite global, geopolitical and regulatory uncertainty," said Vijay Manthripragada, President and CEO of Montrose Environmental Group. "Critical global industries, like steel, trust Montrose for our deep industry expertise and proven capabilities. This is why we continue to win and deliver complex environmental contracts that enable our clients to sustainably, responsibly and successfully operate their business."

Montrose’s multidisciplinary teams provide expert environmental consulting services, from risk assessments and permitting strategy to regulatory compliance and sustainability planning. Our global team and innovative solutions empower businesses to make data-informed decisions that foster long-term environmental resilience. Learn more about Montrose Advisory Services.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With ~3,400 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "expect", and "may", and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Adrianne Griffin

(949) 988-3383

ir@montrose-env.com

Media Relations

Tammy Hovey

(917) 520-2751

pr@montrose-env.com

