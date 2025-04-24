Sustainable Period Care in Australia: Why Women Are Switching to Menstrual Discs in 2025

PR NewsWire | 4:41 PM

More Aussie women are ditching disposable pads and tampons in 2025 – here’s why reusable menstrual discs like my mimi are leading the sustainable switch.

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As conversations around sustainability and wellness continue to grow, Australian women are rethinking their period care in Australia , and many are making the switch to menstrual discs. Leading this shift is my mimi, a Melbourne-based brand offering a reusable menstrual disc made from soft, medical-grade silicone. It’s quickly becoming a favourite among women seeking a comfortable and eco-friendly period option .

Recognised for its innovation and impact, my mimi was recently awarded Best Sustainable Period Care Solution in Australia of 2025, affirming its place at the forefront of eco-conscious wellness.

Designed for up to 12 hours of wear – even on heavy flow days – the my mimi disc provides discreet, reliable protection without the dryness or waste associated with traditional pads and tampons.

"One of the most common things we hear from our community is, ‘I forgot I even had my period.’ That’s exactly what we want – products that give women freedom and confidence, not stress," says Kate Newbury, founder of my mimi.

Women across Australia, from first-time users to athletes, postpartum mums, and frequent travellers, are praising the product’s leak-free performance , soft design, and ease of cleaning.

"I never thought I’d use something like this," says consumer Phoebe from Perth, "but I’m so glad I did. It’s comfortable, reliable, and I love that I’m making a more conscious choice every month."

As environmental concerns rise and more consumers seek ethical alternatives, the demand for eco-friendly period products continues to grow. The my mimi disc is helping reduce single-use waste while empowering women to take control of their cycle with comfort and confidence.

my mimi has been featured in major outlets including CBS, ABC, Fox News, Digital Journal, AP News, and Women’s Insider, and its presence continues to expand across health, wellness, and sustainability platforms.

With a focus on education, comfort, and sustainability, my mimi is reshaping the future of period care in Australia – one disc at a time.

Media Contact :

Kate Newbury

Founder, my mimi

Email: hello@mymimi.com.au

Website: www.mymimi.com.au

Image Links:

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0696/2796/9748/files/best-period-care.jpg

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0696/2796/9748/files/best-period-care-01.jpg

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms