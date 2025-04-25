ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 25 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 13.33% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.130 -14.85% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.560 12.10% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.320 -5.67% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.290 10.10% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.225 -4.26% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.025 9.63% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.475 -4.04% RMD – RESMED INC 36.080 8.51% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 3.920 -3.92% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.830 8.43% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.250 -3.63% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.050 7.02% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 7.510 6.98% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.360 -2.26% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.080 6.67% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 20.010 -2.01% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.675 6.35% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.980 -1.97% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.400 6.26% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 3.010 -1.95% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 18.230 5.93% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.270 -1.82% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.280 5.66% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 20.020 -1.77% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 2.770 5.32% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 28.050 -1.72% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.790 5.29% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.270 -1.58% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.900 5.26% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.510 -1.57% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.420 5.22% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.705 -1.40% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.700 5.06% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 7.600 -1.30% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.060 4.95% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.160 -1.28% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.090 4.31% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.670 -1.27%

