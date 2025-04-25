Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 25 April 2025

Weekly Reports | 9:00 AM

Our top ten news from 17 April 2025 to 24 April 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Collins Foods’ New European Mix

Thursday 24 April 2025

A strategic review by management at Collins Foods alters KFC expansion plans in Europe and aims to exit Taco Bell operations

2 – Bank Of Queensland’s Ambitions Questioned

Wednesday 23 April 2025

Bank of Queensland posted a better first half than forecast, but analysts doubt the ambitious targets set for FY26-27

3 – Uranium Week: Stock Bulls Dig In

Tuesday 22 April 2025

A quiet week for the uranium market, but share price declines serve up some investing ‘opportunities’

4 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 18 April 2025

Friday 18 April 2025

Our top ten news stories from 10 April 2025 to 17 April 2025

5 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 17-04-25

Thursday 17 April 2025

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

6 – Evolution Mining Outperforming, Too Much

Thursday 17 April 2025

In the climate of a surging gold price, Evolution Mining is reaping the benefits. But is the market is too far ahead of the game?

7 – In Brief: Greatland Gold, Pinnacle, ResMed & Hub24

Thursday 17 April 2025

Weekly Broker Wrap: Structural thematics and stock picking are in focus as market volatility throws up opportunities for investors

8 – The Market In Numbers – 19 Apr 2025

Saturday 19 April 2025

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Gold

Thursday 17 April 2025

Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG shares his technical views on the Nasdaq, ASX200, gold and crude oil

10 – Pinnacle Offers Buying Opportunity

Tuesday 22 April 2025

Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities

