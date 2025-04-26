The Market In Numbers – 26 Apr 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 26 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12017.840 -0.83% -2.06% -2.06% -8.34% 2.56% All Ordinaries 8175.10 1.91% 1.51% 1.51% -2.91% 2.01% S&P ASX 200 7968.20 1.91% 1.59% 1.59% -2.34% 2.58% S&P ASX 300 7903.00 1.90% 1.55% 1.55% -2.42% 2.53% Communication Services 1697.60 0.53% 4.53% 4.53% 4.31% 13.08% Consumer Discretionary 3862.40 1.63% 2.49% 2.49% -1.25% 9.99% Consumer Staples 12240.30 0.33% 4.98% 4.98% 4.00% -1.11% Energy 7075.70 1.76% -10.88% -10.88% -17.94% -29.47% Financials 8619.90 2.77% 3.56% 3.56% 0.06% 12.57% Health Care 40229.20 2.07% -0.74% -0.74% -10.37% -9.10% Industrials 7807.90 1.24% 0.62% 0.62% 2.11% 14.63% Info Technology 2298.70 2.09% 1.71% 1.71% -16.13% -1.83% Materials 16021.60 1.37% 0.29% 0.29% -0.64% -5.08% Real Estate 3578.50 1.84% 2.67% 2.67% -4.86% 0.43% Utilities 9060.30 1.15% 0.02% 0.02% 0.31% -2.42% A-REITs 1642.20 1.91% 3.09% 3.09% -4.43% 1.10% All Technology Index 3399.00 2.04% 2.41% 2.41% -10.68% 8.32% Banks 3681.80 2.60% 4.92% 4.92% 2.09% 15.23% Gold Index 11961.30 -5.67% 8.92% 8.92% 42.00% 62.58% Metals & Mining 5321.00 1.20% 0.81% 0.81% 1.24% -4.13%

The World

Index 26 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8415.25 1.69% -1.95% -1.95% 2.96% 3.08% DAX30 22242.45 4.89% 0.36% 0.36% 11.72% 21.97% Hang Seng 21980.74 2.74% -4.93% -4.93% 9.58% 24.05% Nikkei 225 35705.74 2.81% 0.25% 0.25% -10.50% -9.80% DJIA 40113.50 2.48% -4.50% -4.50% -5.71% 2.54% S&P500 5525.21 4.59% -1.54% -1.54% -6.06% 1.19% Nasdaq Comp 17382.94 6.73% 0.48% 0.48% -9.98% -1.97%

Metals & Minerals

Index 26 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3306.39 -1.05% 5.74% 5.74% 25.88% 41.42% Silver (oz) 33.60 3.26% -3.95% -3.95% 11.17% 14.87% Copper (lb) 4.8355 2.77% -6.15% -6.15% 18.04% 11.58% Aluminium (lb) 1.1068 2.36% -3.59% -3.59% -3.18% -1.57% Nickel (lb) 7.0554 0.81% -2.99% -2.99% -1.25% -9.29% Zinc (lb) 1.1998 2.02% -6.64% -6.64% -11.21% -9.52% Uranium (lb) weekly 65.00 0.00% 1.56% 1.56% -9.72% -21.92% Iron Ore (t) 100.30 0.22% -3.34% -3.34% -3.41% -5.83%

Energy

Index 26 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 62.29 -3.14% -10.19% -10.19% -10.35% -23.91% Brent Crude 66.12 -2.55% -9.13% -9.13% -8.88% -22.61%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

