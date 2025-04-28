ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 28 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 6.45% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.720 -10.82% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.300 5.99% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.100 -8.30% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.285 5.56% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.940 -7.29% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.495 5.32% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.260 -7.14% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 4.020 5.24% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 26.680 -6.58% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.205 5.13% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 7.170 -6.03% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.220 4.82% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 19.830 -5.03% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 8.500 4.29% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.540 -4.42% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.260 4.00% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.305 -4.04% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 16.360 3.87% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.410 -3.92% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.250 3.73% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.020 -3.77% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 218.630 3.72% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.330 -3.72% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.600 3.59% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.750 -3.60% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.560 3.26% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.405 -3.57% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 28.920 3.10% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.490 -3.49% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.930 2.96% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.900 -3.47% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.790 2.95% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.705 -3.42% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 17.620 2.68% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.520 -3.41% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.260 2.53% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.990 -3.09% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 11.400 2.52% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.940 -3.00%

