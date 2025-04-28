Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 27, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 11:00 AM

ALD AMPOL LIMITED

Consumer Products & Services - Overnight Price: $22.42

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALD)) as Buy (1) -

Ampol's 1Q25 update showed gross profit of US$50m at Lytton refinery fell short of Goldman Sachs' US$59m forecast, largely due to Cyclone Alfred impact.

Convenience Retail and New Zealand earnings before interest and tax grew in 1Q and compares with the broker's forecast for a -6% year-on-year and -13% decline in 1H23 on the previous period. The broker is not adjusting forecasts due to volatile quarterly movements, but has flagged upside risks.

The F&I International business also performed well compared with the broker's expectation.

No change to earnings (EBITDA) forecasts. Target rises to $30.80 from $30.60. Buy retained.

This report was published on April 17, 2025.

Target price is $30.80 Current Price is $22.42 Difference: $8.38

If ALD meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $29.40, suggesting upside of 31.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 37.00 cents and EPS of 74.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.65%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.30. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 153.7, implying annual growth of 199.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 96.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.6.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 143.00 cents and EPS of 186.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 207.3, implying annual growth of 34.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 159.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CKF COLLINS FOODS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $8.24

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CKF)) as Hold (3) -

Canaccord Genuity admires the strategic initiatives announced by Collins Foods under its new CEO, seeing them as offering higher medium-term growth optionality.

The decision to exit Taco Bell is wise, the broker notes, but without full details makes no change to forecasts for now. The German expansion and realignment of Netherlands operations would require higher capex and leave less free cash flow.

Minor revisions to FY2526 forecasts, with capex the biggest change in the medium-term forecasts.

Target unchanged at $8. Hold maintained, with stronger volume growth in Australia needed to see the broker become more constructive on the stock.

This report was published on April 23, 2025.

Target price is $8.00 Current Price is $8.24 Difference: minus $0.24 (current price is over target).

If CKF meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $9.75, suggesting upside of 18.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in April.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 22.00 cents and EPS of 37.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.91. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 37.9, implying annual growth of -21.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.7.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 25.50 cents and EPS of 45.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.09%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.99. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 51.9, implying annual growth of 36.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

