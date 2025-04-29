ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 29 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.200
|14.29%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|19.880
|-4.74%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|3.070
|13.28%
|AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
|7.210
|-3.99%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|20.570
|13.15%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.250
|-3.47%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.185
|12.12%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.200
|-2.44%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.350
|11.90%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.280
|-1.75%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.145
|11.71%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|5.140
|-1.53%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.670
|8.92%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.370
|-1.33%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|3.000
|8.70%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|8.220
|-1.32%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.440
|8.64%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|1.270
|-1.17%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|6.130
|8.50%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.465
|-1.06%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.800
|7.14%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.055
|-0.94%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|4.220
|7.11%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|6.060
|-0.82%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.335
|6.80%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|7.300
|-0.82%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|1.130
|6.60%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|83.520
|-0.71%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|12.810
|6.48%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|36.570
|-0.71%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.590
|6.31%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.060
|-0.65%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|13.250
|6.26%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|9.840
|-0.51%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|1.540
|6.21%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|1.945
|-0.51%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.460
|6.13%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|36.750
|-0.49%
|RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.810
|6.04%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|4.220
|-0.47%
