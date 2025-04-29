ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-04-25

Daily Market Reports | Apr 29 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.200 14.29% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 19.880 -4.74% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.070 13.28% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.210 -3.99% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 20.570 13.15% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.250 -3.47% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 12.12% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.200 -2.44% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.350 11.90% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.280 -1.75% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.145 11.71% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.140 -1.53% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.670 8.92% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.370 -1.33% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.000 8.70% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 8.220 -1.32% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.440 8.64% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.270 -1.17% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.130 8.50% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.465 -1.06% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.800 7.14% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.055 -0.94% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.220 7.11% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.060 -0.82% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.335 6.80% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.300 -0.82% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.130 6.60% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 83.520 -0.71% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.810 6.48% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 36.570 -0.71% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.590 6.31% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.060 -0.65% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 13.250 6.26% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 9.840 -0.51% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.540 6.21% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.945 -0.51% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.460 6.13% RMD – RESMED INC 36.750 -0.49% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.810 6.04% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 4.220 -0.47%

