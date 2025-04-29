AWARD-WINNING DOODLELEARNING MATHS AND ENGLISH PROGRAMMES NOW AVAILABLE TO PARENTS, TEACHERS, AND STUDENTS ACROSS AUSTRALIA

PR NewsWire | Apr 29 2025

BATH, England, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Discovery Education—the creator of essential learning solutions used in classrooms around the world—announced today that its award-winning DoodleLearning maths and English programmes are now available to parents, teachers, and students across Australia.

Discovery Education’s innovative DoodleLearning apps have been shown to significantly enhance academic progression, particularly when used little and often, by offering a personalised learning program for each child. DoodleLearning offers four innovative products supporting teaching in maths and English Language – DoodleMaths, DoodleEnglish, DoodleTables and DoodleSpell. Created by teachers for teachers – and suitable for students aged from 2 to 14 years – the apps have been used by over one million children in the U.K. and around the world.

uses new adaptive technology to boost children’s confidence and ability in Maths, equipping them with the numeracy skills they need for success DoodleEnglish is an award-winning grammar, punctuation, spelling and comprehension app that boosts confidence and strengthens literacy skills. Filled with thousands of interactive exercises, it explores language in a fun, approachable way

is an award-winning grammar, punctuation, spelling and comprehension app that boosts confidence and strengthens literacy skills. Filled with thousands of interactive exercises, it explores language in a fun, approachable way DoodleSpell is uniquely designed to boost confidence and ability in spelling. Helping children to understand the meaning behind words and how to use them in sentences, it provides a solid foundation to build on in school

is uniquely designed to boost confidence and ability in spelling. Helping children to understand the meaning behind words and how to use them in sentences, it provides a solid foundation to build on in school DoodleTables is an interactive times table app, delivering personalised, curriculum-aligned Tables practice which helps students to master multiplications

Part of the Discovery Education family of services, the Doodle apps are designed to be used ‘little and often’, both at home and in the classroom. Utilising the latest advances in educational technology, the apps transform learning into a fun, rewarding adventure that builds pupil confidence. Doodle can be used offline on all devices, making it ideal for busy schedules.

Michael Savitz, Discovery Education’s General Manager, International said:

"Discovery Education is excited to bring our four DoodleLearning apps to educators, parents and students across Australia. We’ve seen tremendous benefits wherever Doodle is used – whether in the classroom or at home – and look forward to supporting the continued academic progress of students in Australia by delivering learning experiences that can be enjoyed by all."

Explore DoodleLearning’s revolutionary suite of maths and English apps at www.doodlelearning.com.

For more information about Discovery Education’s award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.co.uk and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X, Facebook,Instagram and LinkedIn.



About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital solutions support learning wherever it takes place. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and strategic alliances, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences that engage all students and support higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with schools, and trusted organisations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.co.uk .

