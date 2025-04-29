We need bold leadership to address complex social problems

PR NewsWire | Apr 29 2025

SYDNEY, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Health Justice Australia is calling on the next government of Australia to show bold political leadership in addressing the complex challenges many people in our community experience.

"More than ever, people in our community are facing interconnected health, social and justice issues that can have lifelong, intergenerational impacts on health and wellbeing. The challenges are significant: cost of living pressures, housing insecurity, increasing poverty, persistent gender inequality and gender-based violence, and increased risk from natural disaster and pandemics," says Health Justice Australia CEO, Sheree Limbrick.

"Legal, health and social services are struggling to meet increasing demand for support, and individual service approaches do not have the capacity to respond to the complexity and interconnectedness of the problems people are experiencing.

"We urge the next government to invest in responses to these persistent problems through wraparound, person-centred services; early intervention and prevention; and First Nations self-determination."

Health Justice Australia calls on our next government to:

1. Ensure strong, equitable and person-centred services that respond to multiple government priorities

The government must commit to long-term funding for preventive, integrated, multi-disciplinary services that address the social determinants of health; invest in the legal assistance sector to support an increase in integrated service delivery; and invest in workforce training to support multi-disciplinary practice.

2. Deliver resourcing to achieve First Nations self-determination

The government must adequately recognise and resource Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leadership, invest in Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations, and continue towards community-led transition of policy and service leadership.

3. Invest in prevention and early intervention and the wider determinants of health

The government should deliver 5% of total health expenditure on preventative health as outlined in the National Preventive Health Strategy; and raise the rate of JobSeeker and related payments to provide a basic living wage.

